Karan Johar’s next season of Koffee with Karan 8 is making all kinds of right noises before the show starts. Earlier, there were reports of Karan sending an invite to Kangana Ranaut and Kartik Aaryan and maybe burying the hatchet. However, while there’s no update on Kangana, we certainly know how the current Shehzada of Bollywood has reacted to the invite.

Reports suggest that Kartik Aaryan is not ready for the infamous Coffee Couch yet, not after all (read a lot) that has happened between him and Karan Johar and their Dostana, of course. However, this does not imply that the reports about them burying the hatchet are not true.

An exclusive report by Zoom suggests, via a source close to the development, “Kartik doesn’t feel he is ready yet to face Karan’s no-holds-barred grilling yet. He is too shy, and not really ready for the bare-all experience. Of course, people will jump to the conclusion that Kartik and Karan’s patch-up in Toronto last month was a hoax. But that isn’t true.”

A few months ago, Karan Johar suggested that he might collaborate with the SatyaPrem Ki Katha actor on something big that might surprise the audience, and reports say that the collaboration plan is still on the cards for KJO and Kartik. The report said, “Kartik is not doing Koffee With Karan. But he is definitely doing a film with Karan, and the announcement will happen sooner rather than later.”

Now, this might also has a connection with Kartik Aaryan’s playboy image, something which Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor hinted at without taking any names. Currently, the actor is being linked to Tara Sutaria, and while some are calling it a publicity gimmick for their reported and supposed film together – Aashiqui 3, others feel they might have actually found solace with each other!

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan, during her debut season of Koffee with Karan, suggested Karan Johar convey her thoughts about crushing on Kartik, and the filmmaker manifested their ‘Love Aaj Kal’ pretty soon. But as soon as the film ended, they parted ways.

While Kartik went on record to say that nothing was publicity and, he has feelings and actors are real people, Sara took nasty digs about her ex, being everyone’s ex without taking his name.

Seems like it was a lot to take for Kartik Aaryan for this season. And his fans must be super proud of the actor not to be a part of all the blame games and feud stories, something which he has not been a part of to date. Well done, Chandu Champion, they might be saying!

