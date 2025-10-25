This has been a hard week for a film enthusiast. While, we started the week with the heartbreaking news of Asrani’s death, and were mourning the loss, another heartbreaking news arrives. Veteran actor Satish Shah, passed away at the age of 74. Known for his brilliance in comic roles, the actor, immortalized, Indravadan Sarabhai.

However, Shah’s stint on Television as the lead of a show started with Filmi Chakkar. He was paired with Ratna Pathak Shah, and he ruled the Television with this Sitcom. Later, he won hearts as R Madhavan’s father-in-law in Ghar Jamai, where Mandira Bedi played his daughter!

Satish Shah – Our Indravadan Sarabhai!

While I write this, I still cannot believe that Indravadan Sarabhai is not a living person anymore! I mean, my heart knows this is just a tribute; an ode to the character who shaped so many of our family dinners, but it feels like a loss that would hit me more in the coming hours when I will sit with my family for dinner and click on any Sarabhai VS Sarabhai episode! That has been our ritual for most of the evenings!

The Greatest Father-In-Law & Monisha Would Agree

Shah didn’t just play Indravadan Sarabhai; he turned the greatest father-in-law on Indian Television, and I am sure Monisha would agree! A father-in-law, who loves his wife, but would still make sure to team up with his daughter-in-law, so that he could save her from all the saas ke taane his wife would dole out!

Yes, Rosesh, He Loves You The Most!

I think most of us would agree on this – Indravadan Sarabhai was the one who loved Rosesh the most! Satish Shah’s banter as Indu with his son Rosesh was one of the greatest camaraderies on Indian TV. We have seen saas and bahu fight, but till then, we had not seen a father and a son bicker like two young kids! Satish Shah ruled this zone, and he did this without being loud or overly expressive – turning into the most loved patriarch of the Indian TV!

The genius of Satish Shah‘s performance was that he made Indravadan Sarabhai into a man we all recognized and related to. A mischievous father who never missed a chance to take a dig at his sons, Sahil and Rosesh, an irritating husband who loved to annoy his wife just to see her react, and above all, a father-in-law, teaming up with daughter-in-law, against his wife!

Thank you for entertaining us throughout, Sir, through your puns or parodies on the show. Thank you for Indravadan Sarabhai. Thank you for the jokes. Thank you for making us giggle together as a family when you ate a Samosa and said, ‘Cholestrol ki nadi mein tairti carbohydrates ki laash.’ Thank you for making us emotional whenever you rooted for Monisha more than Maya. Thank you for keeping us grounded with your one-liner digs at Maya’s elitist behavior! Thank you for the entertainment.

Advertisement

You will be missed dearly, Sir! Rest in Laughter.

Must Read: “Maut Mubarak Ho Meena Kumari,” When Nargis Hearbreakingly Revealed How Dharmendra Was The Reason For Pakeezah Actress’s Slow Death!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News