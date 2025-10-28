Bigg Boss 19 becomes even more dramatic as the show enters its tenth week. Following the double eviction shock during last weekend, Bigg Boss dropped another major twist that left the entire house in shock. Almost all the contestants are now at risk, and there is extreme tension within the house.

How The Entire House Ended Up On The Nomination List?

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss summoned all the contestants to the assembly area and played a video of Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur speaking without their microphones. Despite being warned many times before, they didn’t stop violating the rule. Bigg Boss became angry and announced that both would be nominated as a punishment.

Punishment ka waqt! Bigg Boss ne sazaa di Ashnoor aur Abhishek ko, Mridul ka decision badal sakta hai game ka rukh. 🧐 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par. Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyf pic.twitter.com/J87FWfWomc — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 26, 2025

He then consulted the housemates. All of them supported the decision, but Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Malti Chahar expressed that they deserve a second chance. Mridul Tiwari, who was the captain, also disagreed with Bigg Boss. As a result, Bigg Boss imposed a severe punishment on everyone and nominated the entire house, except for Abhishek, Ashnoor, and Mridul. Additionally, Bigg Boss also reduced the weekly ration by 50%.

Arguments & Drama Take Over The House

After the announcement, the house turned chaotic. Gaurav and Kunickaa Sadanand had a big argument. Now, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri are nominated this week.

The episode also had plenty of drama outside the nomination room. In the garden area, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt started teasing Abhishek Bajaj by mentioning his ex-wife right in front of him. The conversation made Abhishek uneasy as Tanya asked him if he was married. Abhishek tried to avoid and left quietly from the spot. He afterward proceeded to Ashnoor Kaur and explained what had occurred.

Tanya aur Farhana ne kiya Abhishek se ek personal sawaal, kya iske kaaran ghar mein hoga koi naya bawaal! 👀 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, Mon-Sun raat 9 baje @jiohotstar aur 10:30 baje #Colors par. Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrDIIH pic.twitter.com/UedxtAcF8R — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 27, 2025

Ashnoor got angry after hearing everything and confronted Tanya. She told her not to bring up Abhishek’s personal life and even questioned Tanya, which led to another heated argument between the two.

For now, the entire house is under pressure, and the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will surely bring more drama and unexpected turns in Bigg Boss 19.

