Tanya Mittal has finally been evicted from Bigg Boss 19. The social media influencer who is known for her spiritual content on Instagram ruled as the OG queen this season, no matter what she did! Tanya was the 3rd runner-up on the show.

Tanya was loved for her stint on the show, and her friendship with Farrhana in the last leg of the show was loved, but do you know her total earnings from the show? Well, it is much less than what the fourth runner-up, Amaal Mallik, earned with his appearance on 105 days.

Tanya Mittal’s Total Earnings Till Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

Tanya Mittal was paid 3 lakh per week for her stint on Bigg Boss 19. Usually, as per reports, she earns 6 lakh per month from brand deals and collabs. For her participation in the show for 15 weeks, the spiritual influencer earned 45 lakh in total. This is almost 10% less than the total prize money of the show!

Tanya’s Per Day Earnings For BB 19!

Tanya had a roller coaster ride on the show, and for 105 days, she kept the audience and the housemates confused. She earned almost 64.2K per day for entertaining the audience and made sure she did her job right! Even Salman Khan appreciated her journey as an entertainer on the show!

Tanya Mittal’s Net Worth

As per a report by The Statesman, Tanya Mittal enjoys a net worth of almost 2 crore through her business and social media. After Bigg Boss 19, she might grab a show for Balaji Telefilms, if all goes right, and Ekta Kapoor keeps her promise since she offered a show to Tanya and Amaal. We still cannot confirm if they will be cast together or in separate shows!

We wish Tanya Mittal a great but humble journey ahead!

