In a shocking turn of events, defying all the predictions, Farrhana Bhatt was standing on the stage with Salman Khan while everyone contemplated the name of Bigg Boss 19 winner. While she eventually lost the trophy to the TV superstar Gaurav Khanna, she made remarkable growth as a contestant on the show.

Farrhana entered Bigg Boss 19 on day 1 and was evicted in the first week by the housemates themselves. However, she made a comeback on the show after spending six days in the secret room, and she brought a certain spice to the show. Dealing with her emotional traumas and an impulsive nature, Farrhana stood on the stage as one of the top 2 finalists of the show!

Farrhana Bhatt’s Total Earnings From Bigg Boss 19

Farrhana Bhatt completed her 105-day Bigg Boss 19 journey against a remuneration of 2 – 4 lakh. She was one of the least paid contestants on the show and earned a total of 15 – 60 lakh! Considering her social media presence, her remuneration might have been on the lower end only! Interestingly, if she has earned only 15 lakh in total, then it is less than Gaurav Khanna’s per-day remuneration for the show!

Farrhana’s Per Day Earnings On BB 19

Going by the range of her remuneration, the actress might have earned anywhere between 28.5K – 57K per day on the show. It would be interesting to see how her journey translates post Bigg Boss.

Audience Reacts to Farrhana’s Loss!

People are overwhelmed by Farrhana’s eviction as her remarkable growth hinted that she might snatch the trophy from Gaurav Khanna. A user on X wrote, “She remained rooted even when situations tried to shake her. Viewers admired her unmovable composure. AUDIENCE WINNER FARRHANA.” Another post read, “My Girl. Love you so much. So proud of you, the way you played the game, you won a million hearts, that’s the most important thing, & Mahadev ji blesses you with a lot of success and happiness in your life.”

