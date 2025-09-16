Bigg Boss 19 has reached the fourth week, and the nomination process has once again upset the house. Following consecutive evictions and increasing brawls, the recent round of nominations further introduced more drama and surprises. Fans can expect plenty of drama as the housemates face unexpected challenges in the forthcoming episode.

Bigg Boss’ Democracy Twist

This week, Bigg Boss will introduce a new twist in the nomination process. According to X handle, BBTak, Bigg Boss will step in to warn housemates for openly discussing nominations, reminding everyone about the rules. All this will happen after Shehbaz and Abhishek Bajaj get into a physical altercation. As a punishment, the entire house will be nominated except the captain, Amaal Mallik. However, Bigg Boss will give housemates another chance through the democracy task.

🚨 BREAKING! Bigg Boss slams the contestants for breaking the rules and discussing nominations openly in the house. And Bigg Boss punishes the contestants. The entire house is nominated this week except the captain Amaal Mallik.#BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss_Tak — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 15, 2025

🚨 TWIST! Bigg Boss gives the contestants a chance and warns them not to break the rules again. And as this season is all about Democracy. Bigg Boss said a Nomination Task will repeat, but with a TWIST, here they have to name 2 contestants they want to SAVE instead of nominating… https://t.co/SnZFQVk4A2 — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 15, 2025

In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss will declare that rather than nominating two of their housemates, every contestant will have to save two individuals from elimination. This challenge is likely to expose secret alliances and bring tension between the contestants. Once all votes were tallied, five contestants found themselves on the nomination list for the week. They are Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and Pranit More.

🚨 Nominated Contestants for this week (FINAL LIST after twist of twist) ☆ Nehal Chudasama

☆ Ashnoor Kaur

☆ Baseer Ali

☆ Abhishek Bajaj

☆ Pranit More Comments – Who will EVICT?#BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss_Tak #BBTak — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 15, 2025

This change in rules will bring uncertainty, and the audience can expect arguments, debates, and lots of speculation among the contestants.

What can viewers expect in the upcoming episodes?

Adding to the chaos, a promo shows that some housemates’ items, including clothes, spices, and coffee, will go missing. Contestants will panic and accuse Bigg Boss of taking them. But Bigg Boss will clarify in a special announcement that nothing has been removed from the house by the team.

Ghar ka saara saaman hua gayab!!

Kya hai ye koi secret task ya fir aane vala hai ek naya challenge? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.​ Watch Now: https://t.co/wpGGfH0z0T pic.twitter.com/KPLMqFl5RY — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 16, 2025

Other than this, Baseer Ali will make a heart-wrenching remark before Bigg Boss that if ever there is a sacrifice task, he will willingly give up all his wardrobe and personal items just to get Natalia back inside the house.

Baseer Ali openly tells Bigg Boss that if there’s any sacrifice task, he’s ready to give up all his clothes & belongings just to bring Natalia back in the house. #BiggBoss19 — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 15, 2025

Since week 4 has five contestants nominated, it will be worth watching how the drama will transpire in the next episodes.

