Bigg Boss 19 has once again brought excitement and tension to the house with a brand-new captaincy task. After Amaal Malik’s term as captain ended, all eyes turned to the contestants to see who would claim the next captain’s chair. In the recent episode, viewers witnessed that the task had already started inside the house. The competition promised high energy, intense moments, and plenty of surprises.

The Gold Biscuit Challenge

For the task, a ship full of gold biscuits was sunk in the pool. Contestants were divided into two teams. Team A had Baseer Ali, Awez, Gaurav, Pranit, Nehal, Kunickaa, and Farrhana. Team B included Abhishek, Ashnoor, Zeishan, Mridul, Tanya, Shehbaz, and Neelam. Only three members from each team were active at a time, while the rest waited at the Tea Centre.

Captaincy Task Full Update!! A ship full of gold biscuits has sunk in the pool. Housemates must collect the biscuits, fill sacks (15 biscuits each), and store them in their godown. The team with the most valid sacks wins. Only 3 players active at a time, others 4 wait in the… — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 16, 2025

The goal was to collect the biscuits, fill sacks with 15 biscuits each, and store them in the godown. Teams also had to guard their sacks as opponents could steal them. The sound of the horn, gunshot, and Chai Gharam signals guided the players through the collecting and shifting rounds. The episode ended in a cliffhanger. According to the latest Livefeed update, Team B secured victory and moved on to the final stage of the captaincy challenge.

🚨 Exclusive 🚨

Team B won the task & became the captaincy contenders!! 🎉

(Team B: Abhishek, Ashnoor, Zeishan, Mridul, Tanya, Shehbaaz & Neelam) — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 16, 2025

The Final Challenge

In the final stage, the contenders will rush toward a cheese block in the garden, which will have multiple head openings. Before each round, a non-contender will block one opening, and the contender who cannot find a spot will be eliminated. Neelam, Zeishan, Tanya, Shehbaaz, Mridul, Ashnoor, and finally Amaal Malik will be eliminated in successive rounds.

#Exclusive !!

Captaincy Task Full Update!! Contenders had to rush towards a cheese block placed in the garden, which had multiple head openings. Before each round, a non-contender blocked one opening with a stopper. The contender who couldn’t find a spot was eliminated. Total… — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 17, 2025

The last contender remaining will be Abhishek Bajaj, who will become the new captain of the house. For those unaware, he will gain the power to make decisions, set rules, and influence the game, which will test both his strategy and leadership. Fans will be excited to see whether he will play fairly or take bold steps to assert his authority.

With Abhishek stepping into the captaincy role, the dynamics inside the house will change.

For more such stories, check out Bigg Boss!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19’s Nagma Mirajkar Opens Up About Wedding Plans With Awez Darbar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News