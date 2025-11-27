Bigg Boss 19 is getting more heated with each passing day, and this week’s Ticket To Finale task turned the house upside down. The show is now in its fourteenth week, and the pressure to secure a spot in the finale is higher than ever. After a series of challenges, recent reports hinted that Gaurav Khanna finally took the lead and became the first confirmed finalist of the season.

Ticket To Finale Task

According to reports from X handle, BBTak, Bigg Boss transformed the garden area into a Fire Ocean arena with two long lava racetracks. Contestants were informed that they would compete in four rounds, with each round requiring two helpers. This twist immediately created tension, as helpers could either save a contestant or cost them the task.

TICKET TO FINALE TASK: ☆ Bigg Boss ne garden area ko Fire Ocean setup mein badal diya hai – do lava race tracks ready hain! ☆ Contestants ko apne direct competitor se tez race karke track cross karna hoga to stay in the Ticket to Finale race! ☆ Task Format:

• Ek time par… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 24, 2025

Before the races began, Bigg Boss made everyone fill jute bags with dry grass to select helpers. Once that chaos settled, the first round started with Tanya Mittal racing against Ashnoor Kaur. Gaurav helped Ashnoor, while Pranit assisted Tanya. The round sparked its first controversy when Pranit purposely didn’t place Tanya’s last platform, making her lose. Ashnoor moved ahead, and arguments quickly followed.

Ticket to Finale Round-1: Tanya Mittal Vs Ashnoor Kaur ☆ Gaurav Khanna as Helper for Ashnoor and Pranit More as Helper for Tanya ☆ Pranit intentionally didn’t place last platform of Tanya, and made her lost the task. Ashnoor wins the round and become the contender. — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 24, 2025

The second round saw Pranit and Shehbaz compete, and Pranit took the win. Next, Gaurav defeated Malti in a close match. The fourth race ended with Farrhana beating Amaal to join the list of contenders. Soon after, Bigg Boss called everyone to the Assembly Room to pick a sanchalak for the final stage of the task. After voting, Shehbaz was chosen to supervise the remaining rounds.

🚨 Ticket to Finale Task Updates Shehbaaz Badesha become the Sanchalak after Assembly Room voting. Bigg Boss called HMs to Assembly rooma nd given them cue cards to choose Sanchalak from options: Shehbaaz, Tanya, Amaal & Malti. ☆ Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit & Malti voted for… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2025

Gaurav Khanna Outperforms Everyone & Becomes The First Finalist

The final stage of the task tested patience instead of speed. The contenders were asked to balance a long stick on their shoulders with bowls of red and green water attached to each side. They had to walk without stopping, and even a small spill could lead to elimination.

Meet FIRST CONFIRMED FINALIST of Bigg Boss 19 – Gaurav Khanna pic.twitter.com/PafEgAvDlh — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2025

Malti was the first to get eliminated. Farrhana bounced back by knocking out Pranit. After holding his balance the longest and keeping the red water steady, Gaurav emerged as the final winner. His calm approach and steady focus helped him beat the others and finally win the Ticket to Finale.

Along with the Ticket To Finale, Gaurav also became the acting captain of the house, making him completely safe from nominations. This opportunity gives him the first confirmed seat in the grand finale.

🚨 Gaurav Khanna not only wins the Ticket to Finale but also becomes the ACTING CAPTAIN of the house, means the LAST CAPTAIN of Bigg Boss 19. He is officially safe from nominations, and gets a direct entry into the Grand Finale! — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2025

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bigg Boss!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19 Week 14 Nominations: Gharwaale Under The Heat Of Nomination Ahead Of Finale

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News