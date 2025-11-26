Now that The Family Man Season 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, OTT audiences are thrilled to have the series back. However, a section of viewers has expressed disappointment over the season’s ending, which many feel lacks proper closure, especially after waiting nearly four years for the new chapter. The first two seasons of Raj & DK’s acclaimed spy thriller received widespread praise. So, the big question is: how does Season 3 compare to the first two installments in terms of IMDb user ratings? Has the much-talked-about cliffhanger, among other factors, affected how fans are rating it? Read on to find out.

The Family Man Season 3 vs. First Two Seasons – IMDb Ratings Compared

At the time of writing, here is the average IMDb score across episodes for each of the three seasons:

Season 1 (10 Episodes): 8.36/10

Season 2 (9 Episodes): 8.95/10

Season 3 (7 Episodes): 7.4/10

As the numbers show, Season 2 remains the highest-rated installment of The Family Man on IMDb, followed by Season 1. Season 3 currently ranks the lowest among the three. Interestingly, the final episode of Season 3 has received a rating of just 6.6/10, making it the lowest-rated episode across the entire series. Moreover, unlike Seasons 1 and 2, both of which maintained 8+ ratings across all episodes, none of the episodes in Season 3 has crossed the 8+ mark on IMDb so far.

How The Family Man Compares With Paatal Lok On IMDb

Overall, The Family Man holds an impressive average IMDb rating of 8.7/10 (as per IMDb). In comparison, the Jaideep Ahlawat-led cop crime thriller Paatal Lok stands at 8.2/10. So, for now, The Family Man maintains a clear edge over its Amazon Prime Video counterpart on IMDb.

What’s The Family Man All About?

The spy action thriller follows Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a seemingly ordinary middle-class man who secretly works as an elite intelligence officer. In Season 1, he races against time to prevent a major terrorist attack while juggling family tensions. Season 2 shifts focus to a new threat from a Tamil rebel group. In Season 3, Srikant’s personal and professional worlds are thrown into chaos as he goes on the run following the murder of a senior officer at the hands of an elusive drug dealer.

The Family Man Season 3 – Official Trailer

