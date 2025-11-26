Alphonso Studios today announced a three-film collaboration with rising star Sanjay Kumar Sahu, with Fidelis Management Consultants onboarding as strategic financial and production governance partner. The deal cements Sanjay’s growing stature in the industry following his Best Actor (Male – Drama Series) nomination at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 for his acclaimed performance in Sony LIV’s “Black, White & Gray – Love Kills”.

About The Three-Film Slate

Under this multi-film agreement, Alphonso Studios will headline Sanjay across three feature films that align with the studio’s vision of rooted and socially attuned narratives. The flagship title in the slate, “Dreams on fire”, for which the shoot will commence in January 2026 and is slated for release in the same year. The project is conceived as a performance-driven vehicle that leverages Sanjay’s strength in layered, emotionally intense roles.

The remaining two films in the deal will continue Alphonso Studios’ focus on stories that balance entertainment with cultural relevance, with Fidelis Management Consultants ensuring strong budget compliance, cost control, and financial discipline across the slate. Together, the three films are conceived to position Sanjay as a bankable lead in both theatrical and digital streaming platform ecosystems.

Sanjay Kumar Sahu: A Rising Force

Hailing from Umapur village in Chhattisgarh and trained at FTII Pune, Sanjay Kumar Sahu has steadily built a reputation as one of the most promising young talents of this generation. His work spans projects such as “Lantrani” (Zee5), a National Award winner directed by Kaushik Ganguly, feature films like “Batla House” and “Crime Stories” (Flipkart Video), as well as acclaimed stage and commercial projects.

Known for his ability to showcase complex characters purely on-screen, Sanjay has earned praise and acclaim for bringing honesty, depth and realism to every performance, qualities that Alphonso Studios aims to showcase and further scale through this three-film partnership. The collaboration is expected to significantly expand Sanjay’s presence across feature films, web originals and 360° media extensions.

Alphonso Studios: Story-First, Talent-Forward

Led by Om and Mohit, Alphonso Studios has laid out a five-year roadmap to nurture new talent through meaningful, purpose-driven storytelling across films and web series. The studio focuses on content rooted in society and further reflective of evolving audience tastes, where emotional truth alongside narrative depth take precedence over pushed spectacle.

The success and soaring audience traction around titles with strong thematic cores, such as “Mahavatar Narsimha” and “Saiyaara”, have reinforced the studio’s conviction that “content is king”. The three-film deal with Sanjay Kumar Sahu is envisioned as a cornerstone for taking studios’ strategy forward, bringing together strong craft, on-screen performances and financial control.

Fidelis Management Consultants: Financial Backbone Of The Slate

Fidelis Management Consultants, led by Harish Kale (FCA), is India’s first and only specialist in Budget Compliant Production, Cost Controlling and Monitoring for the entertainment sector. The company is recognised for pioneering comprehensive shoot monitoring and business intelligence systems for major production houses nationwide.

With a track record that includes marquee projects for Amazon India, Netflix India, Dharma Productions, Excel Entertainment, Red Chillies Entertainment, Aamir Khan Films and others, Fidelis brings a robust framework of budgeting, tax compliance, risk management and internal audit to the Sanjay–Alphonso slate. Their involvement makes sure that creative ambition and targets are matched with steady operational excellence and disciplined financial regulation.

