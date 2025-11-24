Our beloved legendary star Dharmendra has passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025. The whole wide world was praying for his speedy recovery, but the He-Man of Bollywood has passed away days ahead of his 90th birthday. Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and others have reached the cremation ground. Scroll below for the details.

Earlier this month, a death hoax went viral as the Sholay actor was rushed to the hospital on November 10, 2025. For the last few months, he had been struggling with age-related complications. Heartbreaking visuals from the hospital surfaced on the internet, and family members were visibly in turmoil.

We sincerely hoped it was just another rumor. However, wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol have already reached the crematorium ground for the last rites. While Sunny Deol and the rest of the family are yet to break the silence, reports suggest the funeral will happen at Pawan Hans Cremation Ground around 1 PM. There’s already heavy security in place around the crematorium in Mumbai.

Early this morning, fans were left worried as an ambulance was seen outside Dharmendra’s home. He was rushed to the hospital, but little did we know, this would be the last goodbye. We hope our He-Man of Bollywood rests in peace.

The 89-year-old veteran star is survived by six children. He shares four children with his first wife, Prakash Kaur – Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol, and Ajeeta Deol. In 1980, Dharendra tied the knot with Hema Malini. The duo gave birth to two daughters – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

His final and posthumous film will be the war drama Ikkis, in which he plays the lead role of the father. The official trailer was released on November 23, 2025. Also starring Agastya Nanda in the leading role, Sriram Raghavan‘s directorial will be released in theatres worldwide on December 25, 2025.

Karan Johar has also confirmed the passing of Dharam ji. He penned an emotional tribute on Instagram, “It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry …. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe …. Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today….”

You’ll forever remain in our hearts, Dharam Paaji!

