In an age where every moment is captured, posted, and scrolled through, ZEE5’s upcoming original Thode Door Thode Paas is here with a refreshing reminder — sometimes the best connections happen offline. The show invites viewers to log out of the digital chaos and tune into what truly matters: family, laughter, and love. The slice-of-life dramedy will release on November 7, 2025, exclusively on Zee5.

Produced by Manish Trehan, Shailesh Sanghvi, and Nailesh Gada, and directed by Ajay Bhuyan, the show stars Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in key roles. Together, they bring to life a relatable story about a modern Indian family who, despite living under one roof, are separated by screens and notifications, practically paas hoke bhi door.

A Digital Detox With Heart & Humor

When an unexpected twist forces them to unplug, they rediscover the joy of being truly present with one another. This slice-of-life drama series reminds us that real connections begin when screens go dark. Thode Door Thode Paas dares to ask a simple yet powerful question — can a family truly survive without digital devices?

Set against a warm, nostalgic backdrop, Thode Door Thode Paas blends humor and emotion, serving as a timely reflection on how technology has reshaped our relationships. The series takes viewers back to a time when conversations were genuine, patience was a virtue, and family time didn’t need Wi-Fi. The series reminds viewers that real conversations, shared laughter, and unfiltered chaos at home are what truly make life meaningful.

Makers Talk About Thode Door Thode Paas

Director Ajay Bhuyan expressed, “Thode Door Thode Paas is one of those stories that never left my mind because of how relevant it feels in today’s world. We’re living in an age of constant digital noise, and this show explores what happens when that noise suddenly stops. It’s not just about going offline; it’s about rediscovering what we’ve lost in the process of being constantly connected. I truly believe Thode Door Thode Paas will make audiences pause, reflect, and maybe even smile at how close we’ve grown to our screens and how far we’ve drifted from each other.”

Producer Manish Trehan said, “From the very beginning, Thode Door Thode Paas felt like a story that needed to be told in today’s world. It’s a warm, witty reflection of our times where the biggest challenge isn’t surviving without Wi-Fi, but reconnecting with the people around us. Working with Ajay Bhuyan and an exceptional cast led by Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, and Kunaal Roy Kapur has been an incredible experience. Each of them brought a great deal of authenticity and depth to their roles. We’re thrilled to partner with ZEE5, a platform that deeply understands the pulse of India and champions stories that blend heart, humor, and relevance. I can’t wait for audiences to log out of their phones for a bit and tune in to this very human story this October.”

The great digital fast begins on 7th November 2025. Tune in to Thode Door Thode Paas, streaming only on ZEE5!

