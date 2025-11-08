The Bigg Boss 19 fandom was left in shock after the news of Abhishek Bajaj’s surprise eviction surfaced on the internet. His name is widely trending on the internet, as viewers can’t believe this is real. In this article, we will look at the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode and discuss how Abhishek was eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Abhishek Bajaj Evicted From Bigg Boss 19

Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj were nominated for this week’s elimination. The participant who got the fewest votes was supposed to be evicted from the house.

However, the makers planned an unexpected surprise. According to BiggBoss24x7, Salman Khan reportedly announced that Farrhana and Gaurav are safe from eviction. Later, the host gave Pranit More a major choice.

Pranit was forced to vacate his captaincy due to health issues, as he was hospitalized and out of the house. Due to this, Salman asked Pranit to save anyone from three of the remaining nominees. The comedian decided to choose Ashnoor Kaur, which eventually resulted in Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri getting evicted from the house in a double elimination.

EVICTION TWIST 👁️ Salman Khan announced that Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna are safe from nominations. Then Pranit More received a special power to save one contestant from Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Neelam Giri. He chose to save Ashnoor Kaur, so Abhishek Bajaj and… — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) November 7, 2025

The Audience Feels Abhishek Bajaj’s Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Is Unfair

Soon after the eviction update surfaced on the internet, the audience began sharing their reactions online. Viewers felt that the eviction was unfair, especially considering Abhishek’s significant contribution to the entire game.

Even after his elimination, Abhishek Bajaj wrote Rabb Rakha on his broadcast channel, and many feel it is inspiring. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Awez Darbar also felt that the elimination was unfair. He marked Abhishek as a genuine person and feels the outcome is wrong for him.

You can check some fan reactions below:

Abhishek ki ek line aaj bhi dimaag mein ghoom rahi hai..

‘Jab power ya connections na ho, toh chances hamesha chhin liye jaate hain.’

Tab sirf baat lagi thi… aaj sach lag rahi hai.

Mujhe mere eviction se zyada Bajaj ke elimination ki khabar dil ko chubhi hai 💔

Day 1 se he was… — Awez Darbar (@darbar_awez) November 8, 2025

Abhishek Bajaj on his broadcast channel :- ‘ RAB RAKHA☹️❤️ ’ this guy is so inspiring🥹 much more and more love to you #AbhishekBajaj 🫂 OUR PRIDE ABHISHEK #AbhiNoor #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/gR7zfek91p — Agastya (@Fan3Priyanka) November 8, 2025

OUR PRIDE ABHISHEK

WE LOVE ABHISHEK BAJAJ That’s the tweet… Ab aur kuchh bolne ki bhasha nehi hai — Sidheart_fp❤️ (@SaheliSengupta0) November 8, 2025

He is most real person in bb19

No fake tantrum

No calculation

Dost ka dost

Always play front foot

TRP king from 1st day

Women card destroyer

And many quality about abhishek bajaj

WE LOVE ABHISHEK BAJAJ Jo uske sath achcha tha vo bhi uske sath achcha — Bajaj 💀 (@ay4897343) November 8, 2025

You’ve won hearts Bajaj OUR PRIDE ABHISHEK — SethStia (@sethstia) November 8, 2025

