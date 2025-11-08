Abhishek Bajaj Faces Elimination In Bigg Boss 19!
Abhishek Bajaj Eliminated From Bigg Boss 19? (Photo Credit – Instagram)

The Bigg Boss 19 fandom was left in shock after the news of Abhishek Bajaj’s surprise eviction surfaced on the internet. His name is widely trending on the internet, as viewers can’t believe this is real. In this article, we will look at the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode and discuss how Abhishek was eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Abhishek Bajaj Evicted From Bigg Boss 19

Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj were nominated for this week’s elimination. The participant who got the fewest votes was supposed to be evicted from the house.

However, the makers planned an unexpected surprise. According to BiggBoss24x7, Salman Khan reportedly announced that Farrhana and Gaurav are safe from eviction. Later, the host gave Pranit More a major choice.

Pranit was forced to vacate his captaincy due to health issues, as he was hospitalized and out of the house. Due to this, Salman asked Pranit to save anyone from three of the remaining nominees. The comedian decided to choose Ashnoor Kaur, which eventually resulted in Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri getting evicted from the house in a double elimination.

The Audience Feels Abhishek Bajaj’s Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Is Unfair

Soon after the eviction update surfaced on the internet, the audience began sharing their reactions online. Viewers felt that the eviction was unfair, especially considering Abhishek’s significant contribution to the entire game.

Even after his elimination, Abhishek Bajaj wrote Rabb Rakha on his broadcast channel, and many feel it is inspiring. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Awez Darbar also felt that the elimination was unfair. He marked Abhishek as a genuine person and feels the outcome is wrong for him.

You can check some fan reactions below:

