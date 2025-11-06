Bigg Boss 19’s drama has officially spilled outside the house! What began as a heated captaincy task has now escalated into a full-blown legal battle. Actress and contestant Farrhana Bhatt’s family has filed a legal notice against music composer Amaal Mallik’s aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder, after she shockingly labeled Farrhana a “terrorist” during a YouTube interview

How the Controversy Started?

The dispute began after an interview where Roshan Garry Bhinder was asked about Farrhana’s behavior in the Bigg Boss 19 house. She replied, “Evil, terrorist, sorry, I don’t want to say this, but she is like those demons who laugh after drinking people’s blood.” The clip quickly spread on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

The tension builds up from an incident that occurred inside the Bigg Boss house during the captaincy task. The contestants got letters from their families, and Farrhana tore Neelam’s letter to become a contender for captaincy. The move didn’t go down well with many of her housemates, including Amaal Mallik, who reportedly snatched her plate and broke it in anger. After the episode, Roshan made her controversial comment.

Farrhana’s Family Issued A Legal Notice

Farrhana’s family has sent a legal notice to Roshan Garry Bhinder, the YouTube channel Fifafooz, and YouTube India. The notice seeks the immediate withdrawal of the video, a public apology, and compensation of Rs 1 crore for the damages caused to her reputation and sentiments. Copies of the notice were also forwarded to the National and State Women’s Commissions.

The family, in their official statement, termed the remarks “defamatory and communally charged.” They further said that the statements not only attacked Farrhana’s dignity but also spread hate and misinformation. The statement read, “Legal action initiated over defamatory and hate-filled remarks against Ms. Farrhana Bhatt. The family of Ms. Bhatt, actress and national-level Taekwondo athlete currently seen in Bigg Boss Season 19, has expressed deep distress over defamatory and communally charged remarks made against her in a recent YouTube interview.”

Our team confirms that a formal legal notice has been issued following defamatory remarks made publicly. #FarrhanaBhatt pic.twitter.com/1RikEyGY9i — Farrhana Bhatt (@Farrhana_bhatt) November 5, 2025

The statement continued, “A legal notice is issued to Mrs. Roshan Garry Bhinder, Fifafooz YouTube Channel, and YouTube India for publishing and promoting false and hateful statements, including the outrageous and baseless allegation calling Ms. Bhatt a ‘terrorist.’”

The family explained that they chose to respond through proper legal channels and will not be engaging in any online argument. They said their objective is to take a dignified approach and set an example against online hate speech.

The case has proceeded, and now Farrhana’s family is awaiting a formal reply from Roshan Garry Bhinder, Fifafooz, and YouTube India.

