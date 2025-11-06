This weekend, the seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam will soon come to an end. The show began in early August 2025 with a new house built specifically for the Malayalam version. At present, only the remaining contestants are inside the house, and everyone is waiting for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7.

When & Where to Watch the Grand Finale?

Hosted by Mohanlal, the show will have a grand finale on Sunday, November 9. The episode will be broadcast on Asianet and also streamed on JioHotstar from 7 p.m. onwards. All episodes of this season can also be streamed from the same platform, in case any viewer wants to watch the previous episodes before the finale.

Finalists & Season Overview

This season has been filled with drama, emotion, and plot twists that have kept viewers glued to their television screens. The seven contestants who have made it to the finale are Noora, Nevin, Adhila, Akbar, Aneesh, Shanavas, and Anumol, according to TOI. Fans on social media have already started guessing who the winner of this year’s title would be.

The show introduced several interesting tasks and changes. At the beginning of the show, 19 contestants entered the house, including actors Anumol, Shanavas, Aryan Kathuria, Sarika, Gizele Thakral, Ranjeet, Rena Fathima, and Appani Sarath, along with commoner Aneesh TA. Later, Lakshmi, Sabuman, Mastani, Praveen, and Jishin joined as wildcards, adding new twists to the show.

Return of old contestants on Grand Finale & evictions

In this week’s episode, Mohanlal confirmed that the show’s finale will be held on November 9. The latest teaser showed Appani Sarath and Sariga KB making their return, who were warmly welcomed by the finalists.

Recently, among them, Sabumon, who had entered as a wildcard, got voted out of the show. Mohanlal had named Nevin, Adhila, and Sabumon as the bottom three, and later announced Sabumon’s elimination. After his exit, he shared that he was happy to have reached this far in the competition.

Currently, Noora is the sole contestant who has secured a place in the finale by winning the Ticket to Finale. With the grand finale looming large, the viewers believe that there will be one last midweek elimination before the winner is announced.

