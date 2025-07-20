The excitement is real! The much-awaited Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has finally got an official premiere date, and fans can’t keep calm. The new season, hosted by Mohanlal, will premiere on August 3, 2025 at 7 PM, with the grand launch airing on Asianet and available for streaming 24×7 on JioHotstar.

The announcement came through a behind-the-scenes video of the previous promo, which ended with a surprise reveal of the premiere date. Fans were thrilled as the unexpected update took social media by storm. The promo not only confirmed the date but also gave a hint about the tone of the new season—strict and more serious.

Mohanlal’s No-Nonsense Warning to Contestants

Mohanlal is quite transparent in the promo. The host delivers some sharp one-liners aimed at the kind of gameplay often seen in previous seasons. “Don’t pretend to be an angel. Don’t play it safe. If you have come to entertain, don’t disturb,” he says, which is a clear indication that there will be no emotional playing or victim playing in this version of the game.

This level of tone changes raises speculation about how this season might play out in terms of format. There haven’t been any updates to say the show has changed its rules, but it is a promo that sets a new tone for a tough season. Directed by filmmaker Mridul Nair and shot by cinematographer K.U. Mohanan, the promo promises high production value and heightened drama.

Who’s Likely to Enter the House?

As always, the guessing game around the contestant lineup is in full swing. Several names are doing the rounds online, including Renu Sudhi, Anumol Anukutty, Vincy Aloshious, Binny Sebastian, Beena Antony, Maitreyan, and even social media personalities like Jasi Ashi. The final list is still under wraps, but it seems that the makers are wrapping up interviews and shortlisting participants, including commoners.

With new faces, a tougher host, and a possible game change, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons yet.

Check out the promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 below:

