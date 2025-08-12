Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has always kept viewers on the edge of their seats with drama, arguments and emotional moments. But the latest promo has left everyone completely stunned. It hints that the show might stop for a while, something fans never imagined could happen.

In the teaser, the housemates are seen sitting in the living area. The tension is already high when Bigg Boss suddenly interrupts and says, “This is an important announcement. We are not expecting any more content from the contestants. There will be no further communication from my side. Hence, Bigg Boss Malayalam is being temporarily suspended here.”

The announcement left contestants and the audience shocked as well. Both are trying to understand what is going on, but Bigg Boss does not explain any further. It is said that chaos broke out in the house during the ranking task, and rules were repeatedly ignored. Additionally, contestants clashed intensely over positions. This sudden decision also comes just after the first elimination of the season, where actor Munshi Ranjeet had to leave the house.

Rule Breaks, Nominations and Possible Midweek Evictions

Some contestants, including Gizelle, were seen breaking the rule about personal items by sharing beauty products. The rule clearly says that anyone without the special band cannot use their own or other people’s products, yet this was ignored.

House captain Shanavas has now assured that he will make sure the rules are followed strictly from here on. The nomination process this week also brought high tension. Contestants had to justify why they should not be in danger, leading to more arguments.

Renu Sudhi, Rena Fathima, Kalabhavan Sariga, Sarika KB, Oneal Sabu and Aneesh TA received the most votes and are in danger of a surprise midweek eviction. And two of them are expected to leave the house on Tuesday or Thursday.

At the same time, many others like Akbar, Anumol, Gizelle, Shanavas, Shaithya, RJ Bincy, Aryan, Adhila-Noora, Nevin, Appani Sarath and Binny Sebastian remain in the race for the regular weekly elimination.

With no word from host Mohanlal yet, viewers are left guessing whether this pause will be temporary or if it signals a bigger twist in the season’s format.

