Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur‘s much-awaited bilingual action drama Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha has been generating considerable buzz ever since its announcement. The film, initially slated for a December release, faced a delay after Sesh sustained an injury during filming. It is now set to be released on March 19, 2026, just in-time for Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid.

Interestingly, the new release date coincides with other major film releases, sparking speculation about a major box-office clash. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Adivi Sesh opened up about Dacoit released date being pushed back, the decision behind its new release date, and why the ‘clash’ with Yash’s Toxic leave him concerned.

Adivi Sesh On Dacoit Being Pushed Back

Talking about the delay in Dacoit’s release, Sesh told the outlet, “I have always taken a long time to make films. Earlier, no one knew me, so it didn’t matter. With Major, people felt it (the delay) was due to Covid-19. I have always taken up to 2 years to make a film. But this, a little delay happened because I injured myself. That set a situation where I couldn’t do the remaining heavy-duty action scenes for 2-3 months. I am still healing. I’m on the mend.”

Adivi Sesh On The Buzz Surrounding Dacoit’s Clash With Toxic

The actor then addressed the growing buzz around the box office clash and said, “At the end of the day, films releasing on the same day can work. As a kid, I remember Lagaan and Gadar released on the same day, and both films are classics. I think clash is something that we use in the media. For the audience, it’s all about going to the theatre to watch a film. It doesn’t really matter. My own film, Major, clashed with Samrat Prithviraj, and still did well. If a film is good, it will find its audience. With Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid coming together on the same weekend, it will be quite a moment of celebration.”

He further added, “I remember in 2018, when KGF (Chapter 1) was releasing against Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, it did quite well and changed the culture of filmmaking. But KGF was the underdog then. I am now. I have happily made a career being the underdog. My whole career has been about surprising people. I guess it has become a bit of a habit.”

Adivi Sesh also revealed that makers briefly considered shifting the release date of Dacoit before deciding that Ugadi would be the best time for the film. “We did think (about another date),” he said. “Dacoit is a true-blue Hindi film and a true-blue Telugu film. We shot every scene in both languages (Hindi and Telugu). Ugadi is the Telugu New Year, just like Gudi Padwa is in Maharashtra. It’s when students finish their exams. Eid is a moment of celebration. So, there were so many positives for that date that we thought it would be the best possible moment for the film.”

Adivi Sesh On The Challenge Of Filming Dacoit In Bilingual Format

Sesh also opened up about shooting Dacoit simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, sharing how ensuring authenticity in both versions has been a challenge. “It is very tough because getting the cultural nuances right is a challenge. It’s very important to me that the scene resonates in its native language. It should not feel translated. There are several scenes where we changed the entire content and dialogue. The humour is completely different.”

