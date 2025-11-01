Baahubali: The Epic, which brings together both parts of the iconic saga in a remastered format, has reignited fan excitement. Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s epic is once again drawing audiences back to theaters. Meanwhile, some viewers who missed the earlier films want to enjoy them at home. Even years after its release, Baahubali continues to reign supreme as one of Indian cinema’s greatest spectacles. Now, with Baahubali: The Epic reigniting interest in the franchise, audiences are once again revisiting the kingdom of Mahishmati.

Whether you’re a longtime fan craving a nostalgic rewatch or a new viewer ready to experience this monumental saga for the first time, Baahubali promises a perfect binge. The grandeur, the betrayals, the unforgettable “Why Katappa killed Baahubali” moment — everything that made it a cultural phenomenon is waiting to be relived. While some prefer to watch Baahubali: The Epic, the combined version of both chapters in theaters, some choose to watch the original detailed versions. So here’s where you can stream the magnum opus Baahubali 1 & 2 online.

Where To Watch The Baahubali Franchise Online?

Both Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) are available to stream on JioHotstar in India. Viewers can watch the films in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Fans can also stream both movies on SonyLIV, but only with a subscription.

For Prime Video and Netflix users, the availability of the films may vary depending on the country. You can also check other platforms, such as Airtel Xstream or JustWatch, for additional streaming options and regional availability.

More About Baahubali Franchise Movies

The Beginning of Baahubali paints a picture of a story revolving around a child raised by tribal people. As the story unfolds, he learns about his royal heritage and the extinct kingdom of Mahishmati. He then discovers his father, mighty warrior Amarendra, who was betrayed and killed by his cousin Bhallaladeva.

The ending of Baahubali was a climax worthy of a blockbuster. So, Baahubali: The Conclusion only filled in the gap between the kingdoms’ downfall and the birth of the son who returns to take revenge and claim the throne. The result is a thrilling grand battle that determines the destiny of Maheshmati.

The main characters, Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali, are played by Prabhas. Besides him, we find Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nassar, Sathyaraj, and Ramya Krishna in important parts. Most of the cast returned for the sequel since the story picks up where the first part left off.

Both the movies are a king of emotions, action, and beautiful visuals while narrating the poignant story of courage, loyalty, and vengeance. If you are about to watch an epic action movie, then the Baahubali movies are highly recommended for your expedient watchlist.

Check out the trailer of Baahubali: The Epic below:

