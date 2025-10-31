Baahubali: The Epic has finally hit the big screens and is receiving a massively positive response from the audience. However, the buzz surrounding the globally popular franchise does not end here, as this time, S. S. Rajamouli made a surprising revelation by announcing Baahubali: The Eternal War at the end of the new film.

The Baahubali Saga Set To Continue With Baahubali: The Eternal War

Although Baahubali 2 marked the conclusion of the entire storyline, with the release of Baahubali – The Epic, S. S. Rajamouli announced the continuation of the saga. At the end of the film, fans witnessed an epic animation face-off with Prabhas‘ character shown in an animated form.

The animated teaser is receiving a positive response from viewers, and everyone is excited to see the animated version of the epic. Additionally, it’s worth noting that this Eternal War is designated as Part 1, and Rajamouli has previously mentioned that the 3D animated project would be a two-part project.

Does Baahubali: The Eternal War Have A Release Date Yet?

As of now, there is no confirmation on the exact release date of Baahubali: The Eternal War. However, the movie is expected to arrive in 2027. Many internet users have compared the visuals of the animated film to Hollywood productions like Spider-Verse and felt that the project seems to be a high-budget one.

Already, animated films are performing well in India. The latest Hombale film, Mahavatar Narsimha, outshone several other releases, generating around 247.96 crore in all languages. The Lord Vishnu movie is clear proof that, if the content is great, even an animated film can generate substantial profits in theaters.

Now, it remains to be seen how Baahubali: The Eternal War will perform at the box office in 202, especially when the saga is already widely popular among the audience.

Before the movie, they played a trailer for a new Bahuballi sequel animated film called Bahuballi: Eternal War – Part 1, which will come out in 2027! The animation looked INCREDIBLE, Spider-Verse level stuff! Now one of my most anticipated movies coming in the next few years! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/piwRD5WLz8 — LumRanmaYasha @ Lightbox Expo (@LumRanmaYasha) October 29, 2025

