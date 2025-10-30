After nearly a decade, the kingdom of Mahishmati has risen again! Baahubali: The Epic, a grand combination of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, brings back the legendary saga of Prabhas’ mighty warrior to the big screen. Directed by the visionary S.S. Rajamouli, this release isn’t just nostalgia — it’s a celebration of cinema itself. Fans have rushed to IMAX screens, reliving every breathtaking moment of the magnum opus that redefined Indian filmmaking.

Baahubali: The Epic premiered in the US, while it is scheduled to release in India on October 31, 2025, and fans cannot stop talking about it. The film, which brings back the grandeur of the Baahubali universe, opened to packed theaters and an explosive response on social media. X (Twitter) is now flooded with posts from viewers sharing their reactions to S.S. Rajamouli’s cinematic world returning to the big screen.

Baahubali: The Epic Netizens’ Reaction

Fans are loving the IMAX version and calling it a true cinematic treat. One fan praised the quality of the theatrical release and wrote, “Properly optimized for IMAX, no degradation in image or sound quality, doesn’t look like a cheap rerelease cash grab. Thank you @ssrajamouli and team for presenting the world of Baahubali for us and the world, AGAIN 🙌🏻🤙🏻🔥.”

Properly optimized for IMAX, no degradation in image or sound quality, doesn’t look like a cheap rerelease cash grab. Thank you @ssrajamouli and team for presenting the world of Baahubali for us and the world, AGAIN 🙌🏻🤙🏻🔥#BaahubaliTheEpic #BaahubaliTheEpicOn31stOct pic.twitter.com/y8OxKtkRmw — LoneBatman (@SampathGNV) October 30, 2025

Viewers are happy that the movie looks fresh and not like a lazy re-release. Another user expressed their admiration for the film’s legacy, saying, “Movies May come but Baahubali will always be the Magnum opus forever in indian Cinema! ❤️‍🔥.”

Movies May come but Baahubali will always be the Magnum opus forever in indian Cinema! ❤️‍🔥#Prabhas #BaahubaliTheEpic #BaahubaliTheEpicOn31stOct pic.twitter.com/Bn9tLPGDGi — Rebel GOD💀 (@chinnu_Rebel96) October 30, 2025

Many agree that no other film has matched Baahubali’s scale and emotional depth so far. One user shared a heartfelt reaction after watching it on the big screen again, “That was one of the craziest & most beautiful films I’ve ever seen. Watching @ssrajamouli ‘s BAAHUBALI: THE EPIC in @IMAX on its First Day First Show screening was a biblical cinematic experience. An explosion of visual splendor & electrifying mythos. Go see @BaahubaliMovie now!”

That was one of the craziest & most beautiful films I’ve ever seen. Watching @ssrajamouli‘s BAAHUBALI: THE EPIC in @IMAX on its First Day First Show screening was a biblical cinematic experience. An explosion of visual splendor & electrifying mythos. Go see @BaahubaliMovie now! pic.twitter.com/iRJuE6Lzhd — Yoko Higuchi (@theYokoHiguchi) October 30, 2025

Fans clearly feel that seeing the movie again in IMAX brought back the same excitement as the first time. Another fan simply summed it up with joy, “How beautiful is Baahubali: The Epic 😍💕 Crazy in IMAX 😘😊.”

How beautiful is Baahubali: The Epic 😍💕

Crazy in IMAX 😘😊 pic.twitter.com/h2Ok70skml — Sushmithaa (@YourSushh) October 30, 2025

Short reactions like this show how strongly the visuals and grandeur continue to impress audiences. A detailed reaction also called it one of the most stunning films ever made, “Wow… Speechless… This is the very definition of epic. @ssrajamouli’s BAAHUBALI: THE EPIC is one of the most gorgeous, gargantuan, rousing, maximalist, and unforgettable cinematic epics ever put to screen. A 4-hour mythological masterpiece of sight and sound.”

Wow… Speechless… This is the very definition of epic. @ssrajamouli‘s BAAHUBALI: THE EPIC is one of the most gorgeous, gargantuan, rousing, maximalist, and unforgettable cinematic epics ever put to screen. A 4-hour mythological masterpiece of sight and sound. @BaahubaliMovie pic.twitter.com/jpKA5v0H1N — Yoko Higuchi (@theYokoHiguchi) October 30, 2025

Ah, quality entandi…@Shobu_ @ssrajamouli 🤩 Thoroughly enjoyed my show at IMAX. Hats off to the makers of the Baahubali team. Each and every shot looks brilliant. Don’t miss #BaahubaliTheEpic on big screens. pic.twitter.com/veHh3ojOij — kiranstake🔱 (@MassBabu_) October 30, 2025

People are also appreciating the team for maintaining such high-quality sound and visuals.

Overall Verdict

Judging from the reactions, Baahubali: The Epic has once again captured the hearts of moviegoers. Fans are calling it a must-watch theatrical experience that proves why Prabhas‘ Baahubali is still the pride of Indian cinema. Baahubali: The Epic release is a celebration of cinema. It reminds everyone that some films never lose their magic.

