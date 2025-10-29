It’s widely known that Thalaivar Rajinikanth is a legendary Indian actor. Even at the age of 75, he delivered a blockbuster movie like Jailer. According to reports, the actor is currently filming for Nelson’s Jailer 2. However, there’s a buzz that he might be retiring from acting after wrapping his ongoing projects. Scroll ahead to learn what we know so far!

Has Rajinikanth Decided To Retire From Acting?

Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Jailer 2 is scheduled for release next year. Apart from that, he has another multi-starrer film with Kamal Haasan on the cards. While Thalaivar is filming multiple movies back-to-back and traveling for his filming schedules, the latest reports suggest that he plans to retire from the industry after completing his ongoing projects.

For the unversed, Rajinikanth’s project with Kamal Haasan has already been announced. While the director is not yet confirmed, as per Sacnilk, rumors suggest that Jailer 2’s Nelson Dilipkumar has been entrusted with this enormous responsibility, and the filmmaker has also agreed to it. However, there’s no confirmation on it yet.

Sources indicate that Nelson will require additional time to finalize the script and every detail, and the project is expected to roll out on the floors by 2027. Kamal Haasan’s production house will produce the film. Before the multi-starrer, Rajinikanth has two more projects to complete. One is with RKFI, directed by Sundar C, and the other is a film with Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

While the first one is to be announced soon, mostly in the upcoming weeks, the latter is yet to be fixed. According to Valaipechu (via Sacnilk), the huge project with Kamal Haasan will be Thalaivar’s final project before he bids farewell to cinema.

Going by the reports, Rajinikanth has four films in the pipeline, including Jailer 2. Apparently, he wants his movie with Kamal Haasan to be a massive hit so that it can serve as a fitting farewell to his decades-long career, marked by blockbuster hits.

How Did Netizens React To Reports Of Rajinikanth’s Retirement?

As soon as the news went viral, people began discussing it on social media platforms. One such X (previously known as Twitter) user shared:

For those who say Rajinikanth is retiring from Acting. pic.twitter.com/v46FKkqPGb — karthik ✰ Visva (@karthiksaje) October 28, 2025

Another said the report of his retirement is “fake news”:

#Rajinikanth Retirement News is Fake don’t worry guys pic.twitter.com/WQcfKDNVnT — Arsalan Khan (@ArsalanKhan2410) October 28, 2025

A third commented, “Keep dreaming kanna. He never retire”

Amidst the speculation, it is to be noted that reports of Rajinikanth’s probable retirement are only rumors, and no confirmation has been provided by the superstar or his team yet.

