Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have arrived with their much-awaited crime thriller, Drishyam 3. The expectations are massive, and the buzz is sky high, especially because the release coincides with the Malayalam superstar’s 65th birthday. But is it worth a watch? The polarised reviews on X have left us in a dilemma. Scroll below to know what the cine-goers have to say.

The Drishyam franchise enjoys a massive fan base, so much so that the makers had to remake it in Hindi with Ajay Devgn in the lead. The Malayalam threequel witnesses Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprise their much-loved characters. The trailer hit the right chords, and it has all the potential to be a box office blockbuster.

Drishyam 3 X Review: Blockbuster or Lacklustre?

Unfortunately, the early reviews on X are quite mixed. Cine-goers have unanimously agreed that the first half is slow-paced, but that isn’t the only issue. The second half has left viewers divided. While a section praises the “banger” climax, the other half feels it did not live up upto the standards of its predecessor. Mohanlal continues to receive massive love, but movie buffs are not happy with Jeethu Joseph.

A review on X read, “#Drishyam3 – AVERAGE but Enough For a possible INDUSTRY HIT! FH started off slowly with a Terrific interval Bang whereas second half felt totally average. The most awaited climax was so disappointing for me but the same time this is enough to quench the “twisty” thirst of people.”

#Drishyam3 – AVERAGE but Enough For a possible INDUSTRY HIT! FH started off slowly with a Terrific interval Bang whereas second half felt totally average. The most awaited climax was so disappointing for me but the same time this is enough to quench the “twisty” thirst of people https://t.co/OZyLUkJJb6 pic.twitter.com/UN4aiyEmBB — MH (@muvholic) May 21, 2026

Another wrote, “#Drishyam3 is ultra pro അവരാതം 2:30 hours Depression 😔 0.5/5 nothing impressive”

#Drishyam3 is ultra pro അവരാതം 2:30 hours Depression 😔 0.5/5 nothing impressive — Racky Douglas (@RackyDouglas) May 21, 2026

A tweet read, “#Drishyam3 just finished the show 👀🔥 First half moves in a slow phase… but trust the build-up. SECOND HALF? 💥💥 Absolute blast loading! The theatre vibes gonna go crazy. Jeethu Joseph cooked again 🐐🔥 #Mohanlal #Drishyam3”

#Drishyam3 just finished the show 👀🔥 First half moves in a slow phase… but trust the build-up. SECOND HALF? 💥💥 Absolute blast loading! The theatre vibes gonna go crazy. Jeethu Joseph cooked again 🐐🔥#Mohanlal #Drishyam3 — Hrithik🇦🇷 (@Hxithik__10) May 21, 2026

Another tweeted, “Jeethu Joseph has done it again! Another banger! Solid play with the iconic Drishyam style climax! Leaves trail for another part as well. RIP box office #drishyam3”

Jeethu Joseph has done it again! Another banger! Solid play with the iconic Drishyam style climax! Leaves trail for another part as well. RIP box office #drishyam3 — Janaki (@Janakihere) May 21, 2026

“#Drishyam3 – Not Predictable but Not Impressive. Jeethu has written a pretty good script but presentation towards the end wasn’t effective as the other 2 movies. #Mohanlal’s towering presence was the major highlight,” a review said.

#Drishyam3 – Not Predictable but Not Impressive. Jeethu has written a pretty good script but presentation towards the end wasn’t effective as the other 2 movies. #Mohanlal’s towering presence was the major highlight. pic.twitter.com/RPuJo7LXR4 — Marcus Legranda (@marclegrande) May 21, 2026

Another viewer reacted, “#Drishyam3 – REVIEW !!!! That theatre shaking Moment🥶🥶🔥🔥 Peak interval.. Peak Climax🌋🌋 Theatre exploded like a volcano !! Jeethu Joseph what a Man🫡 Nothing to say about that man Lalettan in God mode”

#Drishyam3 – REVIEW !!!! That theatre shaking Moment🥶🥶🔥🔥 Peak interval.. Peak Climax🌋🌋 Theatre exploded like a volcano !! Jeethu Joseph what a Man🫡 Nothing to say about that man Lalettan in God mode🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/YH5GDRQkmd — Sandeep SB (@Sandeepofficll) May 21, 2026

A user wrote, “The third time, Georgekutty is fiercer than ever. Drishyam 3 is simply superb. The way Jeethu Joseph webs every detail together is unimaginable. And Mohanlal🔥 what a range this man brings to a character. Absolute masterclass. #mohanlal #drishyam3 #lalettan #mollywood”

The third time, Georgekutty is fiercer than ever. Drishyam 3 is simply superb. The way Jeethu Joseph webs every detail together is unimaginable. And Mohanlal🔥 what a range this man brings to a character. Absolute masterclass.#mohanlal #drishyam3 #lalettan #mollywood — Sreejith S (@sreejiths888) May 21, 2026

A disappointed fan wrote, “Another franchise and character continuity ruined 🤦🙏 Should have absolutely stopped by the second part #Drishyam3”

Another franchise and character continuity ruined 🤦🙏 Should have absolutely stopped by the second part #Drishyam3 pic.twitter.com/nAhs7DlNJo — Ha.Sa (@hari_says_hi) May 21, 2026

Drishyam 3 arrived in theatres worldwide on May 21, 2026. Have you booked your tickets yet?

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South features.

Must Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): 2nd Highest Pre-Sales In Malayalam Cinema, 3rd Best In Kerala!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News