Drishyam 3 Movie Review Quicker: Mohanlal Re-Opens The Case That Will Never Close

How do you guess the stardom of a superstar when you walk into an almost full theater for a morning show? Considering Mohanlal’s roots, you might hail his stardom when you walk into an almost full theater in North India! Drishyam 3 has arrived in theaters with its Malayalam version, and it has started exactly where the franchise left off!

Georgekutty and his family have moved on, and they are happy in their lives. But at what cost? While he enjoys the status of a producer as he turns his story into a film that rules the theaters, he has probably invited a monster!

Within the first 50 minutes, the film has left me too intrigued. While the trailer wasn’t that impressive, the film is progressing well, establishing the premise in a very suspicious way. Scroll down for a quick decision and the initial factors that are making Drishyam 3 interesting!

The Real To Reel Transition!

The film opens with Georgekutty enjoying the success of Drishyam, a film inspired by his real-life incident. While he has become a producer, he might have accidentally drawn a lot of unnecessary eyeballs, which could become a huge problem for him. I mean, I can literally sense the trouble!

Addressing Mental Health

The film is sparking a discussion about mental health, and the way the family is handling it is impressive. They are even discussing Geeta Prabahakar’s mental health, and whenever they mention her, I feel that the trouble is just around the corner!

The Social Media Monster

We live in a world led by social media and its justice. The film is already hinting towards a media trial as both traditional and social media have started connecting the dots between Georgekutty and his family in Drishyam. Will social media finally do something that the police could not?

Will Georgekutty finally get the taste of Karma – what goes around comes around, despite not being at fault?

The film opened with an affirmation – this case will not close, and it is keeping me very much intrigued.

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For the complete review, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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