The upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19 will feature a double eviction in the house. It is reported that Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri will be leaving the house and will no longer be part of it.

Bajaj was considered one of the favorites to be a finalist or a potential winner of Season 19, but his elimination has truly turned the game upside down. With Abhishek no longer part of Bigg Boss 19, let’s predict the winner of the Salman Khan reality show.

Expected Top Five Contestants In Bigg Boss 19?

After Neelam and Abhishek’s eviction from the Bigg Boss, the remaining contestants in the house will include Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana, Kunickaa, Amaal, Ashnoor, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, and Malti Chahar.

Now talking about the top five names, it is highly likely to include Gaurav Khanna. The ITV star is already widely recognized among the audience and has a strong fan base. This secures him a spot as a finalist, unless there is a surprise twist planned by the makers.

Additionally, Pranit More also has a great chance of being in the top five on Bigg Boss 19. Pranit gets massive support from the stand-up comedy community, which firms his chances as a finalist.

Additionally, Farrhana, Mridul, and Amaal appear to be the remaining three contestants who could make it into the final five of Bigg Boss 19 Season.

That’s the power of ITV ! The love and support earned from 21 years of hardwork 🔥💕 As GK says real realises real ! And the audience proves it always #KhannakaKhaandaan kudos to each one who was a part of this 🫡🔥 BB19 THE GAURAV SHOW#TeamGK pic.twitter.com/kGkX5CeHwB — Gaurav Khanna (@iamgauravkhanna) November 6, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Who Has A Strong Chance To Win The Show?

Considering the online voting polls and Twitter reactions, Gaurav Khanna seemingly holds a strong chance as the winner now. It is followed up with Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt, who witnessed a skyrocketing popularity on social media platforms.

After this, Mridul and Amaal hold the least chance to secure the victory in Bigg Boss 19. Mridul’s strong YouTube fanbase might be a game-changer, too.

