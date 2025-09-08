Bigg Boss 19 has successfully completed its second Weekend Ka Vaar. Since there was no eviction in the previous week, viewers were eagerly waiting for the second week’s elimination. The contestants shortlisted were Tanya, Mridul, Awez, Kunickaa, and Amaal. A contestant was eliminated this week but saved herself in a turn of events.

Who was evicted on Weekend Ka Vaar?

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan asked the nominated contestants to go to the App Room one by one. He explained that whoever got access would be given two options displayed on the screen. Awez went into the App Room first, but his access was denied. In fact, all nominated contestants faced access denial except Mridul and Kunickaa.

After getting access, Kunickaa chose the life-saving option to protect herself from eviction. Mridul also received access to the App Room and selected the same life-saving option to stay safe.

After the task was completed, Salman Khan declared that Kunickaa Sadanand was eliminated, as she had received fewer votes than the other nominated contestants. But since she had opted for Suraksha Kawach, she was saved from elimination. Thus, nobody got evicted this week from the house.

Who entered the house as the first Wild Card Contestant?

In the episode, audience members got to see Shehnaaz Gill walking on stage and asking Salman Khan to allow her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, into the house. For those unaware, Shehnaaz’s brother had earlier competed against Mridul for a spot on the show. Unfortunately, Badesha received fewer votes at the beginning, so the makers allowed Mridul to join the house while Badesha was sent home.

Now, on request of Shehnaaz, Salman gave one more opportunity to Shehbaz and brought him in as a wild card contestant. The housemates welcomed him warmly.

It will be interesting to observe how Shehbaz’s arrival shifts the dynamics within the house.

