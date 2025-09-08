The Great Indian Kapil Show has been a show that helped millions shed stress and laugh wholeheartedly. In fact, there has been a time, when I relied on Kapil Sharma’s TV show to battle depression and anxiety. But over the time, the show has lost its charm for me due to senseless comedy! However, a recent episode has left me baffled!

So, in a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, I was embarrassed, surprised and diasappointed all at the same time, when Sunil Grover decided to turn into a Gen-Z girl for an act. Now, I do not have a problem with cross-dressing if done right! But this one act was bizarre on a lot of levels!

Sunil Grover decided to turn into a Gen-Z girl for his act. So far, a little weird but okay! But things went bizarre when in Sunil Grover’s version of this Gen-Z girl, the girl started to pounce on men’s laps! It was embarrassing to watch him do that. So, just for the record, Gen Z is the generation that was born between 1997 and 2012!

Ideally, the group Sunil Grover was referring to, some of the girls in that group might be in the age group of 13 – 18! This embarrassing portrayal of a ‘Gen-Z’ girl was pushed further when Sunil Grover decided to take a shower, in front of his guests, with his shoulders visible, and then he came out of that tent-style washroom after changing! Is this really a comedy?

Even the guests seemed uncomfortable with this gig! Someone as senior as Sunil Grover agreeing to do this makes me wonder if he is really so unbothered about what we are offering as an artist, or if I am too sensitive. More so, if a stand-up comedian might have cracked these jokes, he must have been arrested or called callous names till now! But The Great Indian Kapil Show seems to be immune to any such controversies. I would probably call it my oversensitivity in that case! But I am not guilty of this oversensitivity! I would really like to question again, Is this comedy?

Well, if no one gives an answer, then I would like to tell Sunil Grover Sir, that no, Gen-Z girls do not shower in public, and pounce on men’s laps!

