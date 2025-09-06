The stage is set, the tower awaits, and the players are ready to battle it out in Rise and Fall. From superstars and athletes to entertainers and influencers, this line-up promises intensity, drama, and a mix of personalities that will keep audiences hooked every single day. Here’s a closer look at the contestants entering the game:

Arjun Bijlani – From ruling daily soaps to hosting some of India’s biggest reality shows, Arjun has worn many hats. But this time, the tables have turned—the host becomes the contestant. Armed with charm, wit, and years of on-screen experience, Arjun is ready to flip the script and reveal a side audiences have never seen before.

Dhanashree Verma – From dentistry to dazzling millions online with her electrifying dance moves, Dhanashree has always been full of surprises. Confident, energetic, and unshakably bold, she enters the game with a presence that guarantees attention. Every move she makes could easily become the next big talking point.

Kiku Sharda – Known for making the nation laugh with his unforgettable characters, Kiku is the entertainer everyone loves. But humour is only one of his weapons. With razor-sharp timing and a knack for reinvention, he’s all set to keep the house buzzing—not just with laughs but also with game-changing surprises.

Aditya Narayan – Singer, host, and born entertainer, Aditya has the charisma to light up any stage. His infectious energy and natural star power make him a force to reckon with. Inside the tower, his killer instinct and charm could easily place him right at the center of the game.

Pawan Singh – A household name in Bhojpuri cinema and music, Pawan brings his trademark swagger and confidence to the show. Known for living life king-size, his fearless energy and raw intensity are sure to raise the stakes in the tower.

Kubbra Sait – Bold, candid, and unapologetically real, Kubbra is never one to play safe. With her strong presence and unfiltered opinions, she’s ready to keep the conversations fiery and the confrontations unforgettable.

Nayandeep Rakshit – Calm yet witty, warm yet sharp, Nayandeep has built his audience through authenticity in the digital space. He may appear reserved, but his strategic timing could turn him into one of the biggest game-changers.

Arbaz Patel – Confident and charismatic, Arbaz knows how to stay in the spotlight. With his magnetic personality and ability to think two steps ahead, he promises to keep the competition guessing.

Aarush Bhola – Loud, bold, and brash, Aarush is here to make his presence felt. Known for his fitness journey and massive youth following, he thrives on being unfiltered—expect him to bring raw energy into the game.

Aahana Kumra – Rooted in theatre and celebrated for her versatility, Aahana is instinct-driven and fiercely independent. Her uncompromising nature could give her an edge—or put her at risk. Either way, she won’t be ignored.

Sangeeta Phogat — A champion wrestler with grit and determination, Sangeeta is prepared for both mental and physical battles. She enters the show with the same discipline and competitive spirit that define her sporting journey.

Anaya Bangar – A transwoman cricketer and changemaker, Anaya brings courage, resilience, and strength into the spotlight. Her very journey is inspiring, and her fighting spirit is expected to shine through her gameplay.

Bali – The satirical entertainer of the house, Bali is quick with his words and sharper with his humor. He’ll keep the energy high, but when it counts, his wit could double up as his most powerful strategy.

Akriti Negi – From dominating the badminton courts to shining in reality shows, Akriti’s competitive streak is undeniable. Strong, clever, and bold, she plays every move with intensity and focus.

Noorin Sha – Actress, dancer, and creator, Noorin is full of fiery energy and versatility. With her expressive personality and determination, she’s set to leave her mark on every challenge she faces.

With such a diverse mix of personalities, Rise and Fall is set to be a high-voltage reality ride, blending entertainment, strategy, and raw emotions in equal measure.

