Bigg Boss 19 continues entertaining the audience with unexpected twists and turns. Many viewers have already marked this season as one of the most entertaining ones in recent times. The drama inside the house witnesses a new twist every day. However, finally, after having no captain since Kunickaa Sadanand‘s removal, Baseer Ali surprised everyone and emerged as the new in-charge.

Baseer Ali Wins The Captaincy Task In Bigg Boss 19 Episode 12

Just a few hours before, JioHotstar Reality had revealed the promo for Bigg Boss 19 episode 12. Here, the housemaster was instructing all the contestants to get a chance to become a new captain.

The task appears to be a race format, but a heated altercation occurs between Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj. This means that Baseer and Abhishek will add a new chapter to their heated story inside the house.

According to BiggBoss24x7, Baseer Ali has won this task and is now crowned the new captain of the house. This news appears to be a good sign for his ally, Amaal Mallik, and Zeishan Quadri. Also, his growing romantic angle with Farhana Bhatt is exciting to watch, with him being the captain of the house.

Aaya naya captaincy ka task aur macha bawaal, kaun banega captain iss baar? 🫣 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par. Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyf pic.twitter.com/zsAg0IyN7y — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 3, 2025

A major contestant gets injured during the captaincy task

It is also revealed that Mridul Tiwari has suffered an injury during the captaincy task in Bigg Boss 19. Even in the promo, the housemates seem concerned about Mridul and check on him after the task.

We wish Mridul a speedy recovery and hope he recovers soon. After seeing the promo video, the injury appears to have occurred after his face was thrashed with someone’s elbow, possibly Abhisehk Bajaj.

🚨 Mridul got injured in the captaincy task! #BiggBoss19 — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) September 3, 2025

For updates on Bigg Boss 19, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Half CA Season 2 OTT Verdict: TVF’s Drama Records The 7th Biggest Non-Netflix Debut Of The Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News