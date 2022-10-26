Filmmaker Sajid Khan made his entry into the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16 earlier this month. His participation in this season of the show has landed in some soup. Many actresses, including Saloni Chopra and Aahana Kumra, accused him of s*xual harassment during the Me Too movement in 2018.

Lipstick Under My Burkha actress during the Me Too movement recalled the horrifying experience with Sajid. She revealed how the Housefull filmmaker was invited to his home for an audition and she went there despite having heard things about him.

During a conversation with ETimes, Aahana Kumra recalled that even though Sajid Khan never touched her but asked her inappropriate questions. She said, “I had a meeting with Sajid Khan about a year ago, knowing the fact that he is a shady guy. I met him and he did the same thing that Saloni (Chopra) has written about him. Same drill — you go to his house, and you are escorted to his room which is pretty dark. He makes you watch what he’s watching.”

Aahana then added how she assertively responded to him and let him know that her mother was a policewoman. “But he still asked me bizarre questions like, ‘Would you have s*x with a dog if I gave you Rs 100 crores’? He didn’t touch me,” she added.

“I guess he was trying to give me gyaan on how I need to be a dumbf*** or laugh at his sexist jokes if I wanted to be a mainstream heroine in his films. He implied that I think too much and that I am too vocal about what I think. Hence, I am not mainstream actress material,” Aahana Kumra then said.

After several cases of s*xual harassment against Sajid Khan came to the fore, he announced that he stepped down from Housefull 4 and Farhad Samji then replaced him.

