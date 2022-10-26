When we think of Bollywood celebs as TV show hosts, two names top the list – Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan. Kaun Banega Crorepati is incomplete without Big B asking questions and Bigg Boss without Salman is like food lacking salt. In today’s throwback, we take you to 2017 when Khan spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar venturing into the same space.

In 2017, not only was Salman back to fulfil his duties as the host of Bigg Boss 11 but Shah Rukh and Akshay also ventured into the television space. King Khan was seen as the host of TED Talks India Nayi Soch and Khiladi Kumar took TED Talks and Akshay was seen as a judge on the fifth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge along with Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade.

As carried by Pinkvilla in a 2017 report, at the Bigg Boss 11 press conference, Salman Khan was asked about Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar venturing into the TV space that year. Answering the media – in his unique style, the Dabangg star said, “With Shah Rukh and Akshay also coming to TV, it will be a tough competition (pauses) for them.”

While his answer left all present laughing, Salman Khan further said, “I have said it every year that I don’t want to do Bigg Boss but Colors can’t have TRPs without me, hence they get me back. Thanks to Colors as I also like hosting Bigg Boss. I started with the fourth or fifth part and now I have come till 11. Let’s see how many years we can drag this show and entertain you all. Bigg Boss 11 will some commoners and some celebs.”

Shah Rukh Khan hosted TED Talks India Nayi Soch (Season 1) from December 2017 to January 2018 and TED Talks India Nayi Baat (Season 2) in November 2019. Akshay Kumar judged The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2017 only. On the other hand, Salman Khan is currently hosting the sixteenth season of the controversial reality show. He was missing from Bigg Boss 16 last weekend as he was down with Dengue.

