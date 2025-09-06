This week, Bigg Boss 19 will be the second Weekend Ka Vaar of the nineteenth season. Already, there is a significant buzz for Salman Khan’s appearance, especially after the latest promos from Colors TV. As of now, there are two promos revealed ahead of the show, which showed the Bhaijan bashing Farhana Bhat and Amaal Mallik.

However, the second week of Weekend Ka Vaar is reportedly to witness its first wild card entry, and the name might surprise you.

Wild Card Entry in Bigg Boss 19

A wild card entry in the house always brings a major twist in the ongoing drama. Even a Wild card contestant can change the entire game, as evidenced by Elvish Yadav winning the show as a wild card housemate.

According to a report from Khabri, Bigg Boss 19’s first wild entry is Shehbaz Badesha. For those who might not know, Shehbaz also appeared on the set of Bigg Boss 19 in its premier episode as he was against Mridul Tiwari in the voting.

Mridul emerged at the top, leading to his entry in the house, but Badesha left the stage and failed to make his entry. Earlier, there were speculations of Shehbaz entering the house via a Secret room, but now, if the rumours are true, then he will appear as a Wild Card contestant in the show.

If this happens, then a fight between Mridul and Shehbaz will be interesting to watch, especially after their heated conflicts on the stage during the premier episode.

Weekend Ka Vaar Week 2: Salman Khan to take Gaurav Khanna’s class

The second week of Weekend Ka Vaar doesn’t appear to be a good thing for Gaurav Khanna as Salman Khan is set to target him on the show. As per BBTak, the Bollywood megastar will take a class of Gaurav and call him an ‘inactive contestant’.

Further, Salman will scold him for not having strong opinions in the house and why he is not talking and standing right in the house drama’s. Many believe that this was much needed thing for the Anupama star.

#WeekendKaVaar Updates Salman Khan took a CLASS of Gaurav Khanna and called him an INACTIVE contestant. Salman asked Gaurav if he thinks or look him as the leader of the house, then where are his strong opinions about every ongoing fight of the house? Why is he not talking and… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 5, 2025

For updates on Bigg Boss 19, stay tuned to Koimoi.

