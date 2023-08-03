Sunil Grover has carved a niche in the Television and film industry. After performing in different comedy shows, he rose to fame with Guthi in the hit TV comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. After garnering applause for his stints on TV, he moved to films and gave some stupendous performances in movies like Gabbar Is Back with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan-led Bharat, Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini and many others.

The actor, who turns a year older today i.e., Aug 3, has recently opened up about his early career struggles. While he celebrates his big day today, fans have been waiting for his comeback to the silver screen with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

Recently, during an interview with a media institute, Sunil Grover looked back at the days when he struggled in the initial years of his career. As per a report in Bollywoodlife, the actor revealed that he enjoyed his life after moving to Mumbai to pursue theatre after completing his Master. Soon after he began working towards his ambitions, he got an opportunity in TV however, he was soon removed from the same after he arrived late due to his late schedule. He then started from scratch again and began doing voice-over for the radio projects. He said, “Even after work, I used to earn barely 500 rupees. But I used to believe that I would undoubtedly be successful.”

Well, this is the first time Sunil Grover spilt the beans on his early life struggles. Once he had stated that was replaced one of the shows within three days without receiving any intimation. He once said, “Ek show tha jisme main replace ho gaya tha 3 din mein hi aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi tha. Kisi aur se pata chala tha mujhe. I had immense self doubt, mujhe ni lagta tha ki main dobara ja paunga ya un logo ke saath shooting kar paunga. Toh main ek shell mein chala gaya tha almost one month ke liye.” The Sunflower actor continued, “Then I thought may be I will not pursue it but then I don’t know if it was some kind of stubbornness which made me say, ‘chal koi nahi…ek baar aur try karte hai’.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Sunil Grover’s recent statement? Do let us know.

