Though several TV series have featured intelligent children, not many have attained the same caliber as Young Sheldon. Young Sheldon, which debuted in 2017 on CBS, was a prequel to the hugely successful sitcom Big Bang Theory, focusing on the early years of Sheldon Cooper. It gave fans an explanation for why Sheldon evolved into the character he would play on TBBT while also battling to maintain his continuity.

Even if the finale of Young Sheldon may have made many people nostalgic, there are still a lot of family comedy shows that have the same happy-go-lucky atmosphere. Nothing could quite take the place of Young Sheldon, but viewers will love these wholesome and endearing programs, from Modern Family to Atypical, which will take place in viewers’ hearts that The Big Bang Theory spin-off is leaving.

1. ‘Fuller House’

A sequel to the show Full House, Fuller House follows the life of D.J., the oldest daughter of the Tanner family. Like Young Sheldon, it offers a series that builds upon an already-existing one. Still, it’s not the eldest Tanner child who finds similarities with Young Sheldon.

Like Sheldon, Max was an early riser and an exceptionally bright student who enjoyed dressing up in slacks and button-down shirts with a vest. He even didn’t bring a backpack to school; instead, he brought a briefcase. Additionally, he had a strong interest in neatness and order. He enjoyed making fun of his siblings, who weren’t as smart as him, and correcting other people

2. ‘The Middle’

The Middle, which is set in Indiana, is about a lower-middle-class family that struggles to make ends meet while juggling the demands of work and raising kids daily. Similar to Young Sheldon, the family consists of three distinct children. Sue, the daughter, is socially awkward, while Axl, the eldest son, is athletic and popular but lazy and uninterested in school. Brick, the youngest kid, is an introvert and a prodigy. Fans have long speculated about Brick’s possible autism, and his behavior points to that possibility.

3. ‘Modern Family’

Modern Family is a sitcom about a middle-class American family with three children, each of whom is unique. Luke is the youngest son and rebellious, always getting into trouble; Haley is the conceited eldest daughter. Alex, the middle kid, is a bright, nervous girl trying to figure out how she fits in. Sheldon and Alex share characteristics in common

Like Missy, Sheldon’s twin sister, Alex can be rather snarky. Like Young Sheldon, Alex deeply loves her parents, siblings, and extended family. But whenever she has the chance, she doesn’t think twice to call them out on their errors.

4. “Fresh Off The Boat”

If the concept of an adult in the present day reflecting on their childhood with their family is one aspect of Young Sheldon’s appeal, then Fresh off the Boat offers a similar experience. Evan, the youngest kid on Fresh off the Boat, wants to fit in with his eccentric family despite being very different from them; he’s smart, does well in school, and doesn’t like to disobey the rules. This makes him similar to Sheldon. Eddie and Emery, his older brothers, on the other hand, are popular, athletic, and silly. With tales drawn from the early years of the show’s executive producer, star chef Eddie Huang, the story was originally told by an older Eddie.

5. The Goldbergs

The Goldbergs is a television series that is set in the 1980s and subsequently shifts into the 1990s. The show maintains a nostalgic vibe throughout each episode as the Goldberg family navigates obstacles and pop cultural events related to that decade. The story follows the story of an adult Adam, the youngest son of a middle-class family with three children. Adam is a self-confessed nerd who loves Star Trek and Star Wars but hates sports and gym class.

Featuring stories based on the creator’s real-life childhood, the show is also more quirky than Young Sheldon. Similar to Parsons’ narration of Young Sheldon, Patton Oswalt narrates the episodes from the perspective of an adult reflecting on his life.

6. Malcolm in the Middle

If Young Sheldon had been made in the 1990s, Malcolm in the Middle would have been essentially the same. Malcolm is smarter than most people, like Sheldon, and he attends a special school. Despite not being as rigid as Sheldon, Malcolm still has to deal with the antics of his family and living in a little, narrow-minded community.

In addition to having many memorable and hilarious moments, Malcolm in the Middle humorously addresses societal problems and familial difficulties. Remarkably timeless, this sitcom remains one of the greatest of the decade.

7. Smart Guy

A kid prodigy from the 1990s television series Smart Guy is among the smartest and first depicted on television. Similar to Sheldon, 10-year-old T.J. Henderson gets transferred to a high school because of his intelligence. Like Sheldon, his older brother is not ecstatic that his younger brother is enrolled in the same school.

Both these shows have a lot in common, especially how both of them feature young children who are trying their hardest to fit in. Although, unlike Sheldon, T.J. is a very social child who wants to be involved in everything at school.

8. ‘Atypical’

Atypical is the greatest show for Young Sheldon devotees. Sam, the protagonist of this comedic Netflix series, is an autistic kid who aspires to be less dependent on his overbearing mother. Atypical explores the challenges of growing up with autism for Sam as well as his parents and younger sister, through endearing characters, poignant moments, and humorous exchanges.

Although Sheldon’s autism is never mentioned, he and Sam from Atypical have a lot in common. They both struggle to fit in, make friends, and be taken seriously as independent individuals. Although both characters exhibit a tremendous deal of nervousness, they have the fortitude to confront their worries head-on.

