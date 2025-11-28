Television actress Urvashi Dholakia is best known for her iconic villain role in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, released in 2001. She also appeared in various TV shows, including Naagin 6, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Chandrakanta. Besides this, she won the reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 6. Let’s revisit the time when Urvashi opened up about her first meeting with producer Ekta Kapoor and how she landed the role. Read on to know more.

Urvashi Dholakia Reflected Meeting Ekta Kapoor

In an interview with Hautterfly, Urvashi Dholakia reminisced about meeting Ekta Kapoor and the role of Komolika. She shared, “When I entered the room, she suddenly said, ‘Komolika.’ So I got confused, and I genuinely asked her what that word meant? She said, ‘That’s the name of your character.’ You won’t believe it, she said, ‘You are going to be the next big sex bomb on TV.’ I gave her a blank stare because I could not understand.”

Urvashi Dholakia Gave A Look Test For Komolika’s Role

“They told me I would be a dusky beauty. But when I told them that I wasn’t dusky, they said they would make me one. After that, I had a look test. I remember I was at the Balaji office; my makeup, hair, everything was done, and I was parading up and down the floor, wondering what was Ekta expecting out of me? Only after the look test I got to know that this was going to happen. Then I asked how much longer would this go on, to which she said that this was going to be what my character was,” Urvashi continued.

Urvashi Dholakia Described Her Shooting Experience

Dholakia further shared her experience of shooting. She said, “On the first day of shoot, I was so nervous sitting besides the director that I started playing with my hair, and then he asked me to actually do that in the show to project all of my nervousness. Then it became a rage. My hair, my makeup, and saree would take three hours, so I would always come earlier than other people on set. Now the character must have become a rage, but back then people were dissing me with things like, ‘She is too OTT; look at her eyemakeup.’ Today, every celebrity, every actor is doing it. That is not OTT? People loved to hate me. I suddenly became so popular with kids.”

