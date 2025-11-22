Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Born to veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, he was just three and a half years old when his parents parted ways. However, Neelima later married actor Rajesh Khatter in 1990, and Pankaj married actress Supriya Pathak in 1988. Let’s revisit the time when she reflected on her bonding with Shahid Kapoor. Read on to know more.

Supriya Pathak Reflected On Her Bonding With Shahid Kapoor

In an interview with BBC News Hindi, Supriya Pathak opened up about her equation with stepson Shahid Kapoor. She shared, “Mera beta hai. Bete ke saath toh jaise normal maa ka rishta hota hai, vaise hi mera Shahid ke saath rishta hai. Mai jab pehli baar Shahid se mili thi tab woh 6 saal ka tha. Malik ki badi daya hai. He is really my son; isse aage mai kuch nahi bol sakti hu. Ruhaan, Sana, aur Shahid – yeh sab mere bacche hai. Mai unke saath lad bhi sakti hu, unhe pyaar bhi kar sakti hu, hass bhi sakti hu. Mai sabki dost hu, teeno bacchon ki.”

Supriya Pathak Reminisced About Her First Meeting With Shahid Kapoor

While speaking to Filmfare, she said, “I met Shahid when he was six years old. So, for me, he was the cutest baby I’d seen. He was such a lovely child. He was very warm, and he did not have any defiant reactions towards me, nor did I have to them either. So, when we met, we instantly liked each other. And I think that is what just carried on. Shahid is their (Ruhaan & Sana’s) elder brother. He is an integral part of the family. He is our main anchor.”

Surpiya Pathak Took A Break From Acting

Supriya Pathak further mentioned that she chose to prioritise her family, and so she took a break from acting. “I took a definite break because I wanted to have kids, and I wanted to be with them. My elder daughter is Sana, and younger son is Ruhaan, and of course, Shahid was always there, but he was a bigger boy by then. Until Sana was about 12 years old, I didn’t work. But since I am an actor, I became a pain for my husband because he was working and I was not. So, I was like, ‘You are still getting work and I am still staying at home.’ Though it was my decision. Pankaj always tells me, ‘Tum humesha roti rahi ho,’ she added.

