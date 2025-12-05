Bigg Boss 19 is now heading toward its final showdown, with the grand finale scheduled for December 7. After a long and tumultuous three-and-a-half-month journey filled with fights, friendships, tears, and unexpected changes, things are finally coming to an end. The recent episode was a pivotal one in the entire season, as it revealed the Top 5 finalists who will be competing for the trophy.

How The Finalists Were Chosen In The Magical Kadhai Task

The episode featured another elimination, sending Malti Chahar out of the house and clearing the path for the final five. Bigg Boss gathered all contestants in the garden, where a large “Magical Kadhai” setup was placed. Since Gaurav Khanna had already secured his direct entry through the Ticket to Finale, his photo was displayed on the finalist board.

The task required each contestant to write the name of a housemate on a card and drop it into the pot. The colour of the flame decided their fate. A green flame meant the housemate moved to the finale. In contrast, a pink flame meant the housemate was eliminated.

Aapke pyaar aur votes se yeh bante hai Bigg Boss 19 ke top 5 finalists ✨ Voting lines ab open hain! Apne favourite sadasya ko vote kijiye aur unhe iss season ka winner banaiye. Voting lines closes Sunday, 10 AM.#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/tqdgx8DQDu — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) December 4, 2025

One by one, the results unfolded. Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More were saved as the flame turned green for each of them. This left Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar as the final two still awaiting their fate.

Malti dropped her card into the pot, and the flame turned pink, confirming her exit from the show. Shortly after, Farrhana’s turn came, and the flame turned green for her, making her the fifth finalist of the season.

The Official Top 5 Finalists Of Bigg Boss 19

Here are the contestants who will now fight for the title:

Gaurav Khanna – First finalist through the Ticket to Finale.

Ticket To Finale jeet ke GK bante hai Bigg Boss 19 ke pehle finalist🏆

The game gets better and bigger!!! Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka episode raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTv par.#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/D5l0OtxeZC — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 27, 2025

Amaal Mallik – Loved by viewers for his honest and entertaining presence.

Tanya Mittal – Consistent, calm, and steady throughout the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Mittal (@tanyamittalofficial)

Pranit More – Emotional and relatable, with strong viewer support.

Farrhana Bhatt – Went to the grand finale after overcoming the last elimination twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farrhana Bhatt (@farrhana_bhatt)

The scenario has now been created for the grand finale. These five contestants have undergone tasks, disputes, partnerships, and emotional ups and downs for months. With only one winner to be crowned on December 7, the final week promises intense drama, emotional moments, and a close fight for the trophy.

