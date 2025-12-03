Bigg Boss 19 is just days away from its grand finale, and the tension inside the house has reached its peak. In the latest development, recent reports have hinted that the makers dropped a mid-week eviction right before the final showdown. Fans who have been closely following the season were hit with an unexpected twist as one contestant’s journey came to an end at the last moment.

Wild Card Leaves The House Ahead Of The Finale

The reports from X handle, BBTak confirmed that Malti Chahar is evicted from the Finale Race. With Malti’s departure, the show now has its final five contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Malik, and Pranit More. Gaurav continues to enjoy a major advantage, thanks to his Ticket to Finale that secured him a safe spot earlier in the season. The other four now face the pressure of performing their best in the final days, as one of them will lift the trophy on finale night.

🚨 Mid-Week Eviction in FINALE WEEK As expected, Malti Chahar is EVICTED from FINALE RACE. — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 2, 2025

Netizen Reactions

Malti’s eviction has stirred mixed reactions online. Many fans expressed shock, while others praised her journey. One Netizen posted on X, “#MaltiChahar was better than top 5 as she was on face & wasn’t gutter mouth like Tanya & Farhana !!.”

#MaltiChahar was better than top 5 as she was on face & wasn't gutter mouth like Tanya & Farhana !! — AJ ❤️🇮🇳 (@Peaceofmind0135) December 2, 2025

Another user was happy with Malti’s eviction. He wrote, “FINALLY! That is the best news for the final week! As expected, the useless and worst contestant, #MaltiChahar, got evicted from the Finale Race. She contributed nothing but negativity and mean spirited comments. Her eviction is truly a case of good riddance to bad rubbish.”

FINALLY! That is the best news for the final week! As expected, the useless and worst contestant, #MaltiChahar, got evicted from the Finale Race. She contributed nothing but negativity and mean spirited comments. Her eviction is truly a case of good riddance to bad rubbish. Now… — Gaurav Khanna Fans (@GauravKhannaFP) December 2, 2025

Check Out The More Reactions Below:

So sad but we'll played malti chahar — Riya singh (@hallabol_dgreat) December 2, 2025

As expected, not such achievement by her. Good done — Rajanikant Soni (@rajani1203) December 2, 2025

Wildcard ki wajah se bahar hui hai malti nahi vote to bahut the malti ke — Amit shahi (@TheRajput9si) December 2, 2025

Gaurav Khanna Broke Down During Media Questioning

In the recent episode, viewers saw the media enter the house to question the remaining contestants. Amid several conversations, one question left Gaurav Khanna in tears. Some media representatives praised the contestants, while others pointed out their dual personalities.

Gaurav got emotional, shame on the Media How can anyone question someone on such a personal topic? 🤡🤢 • #GauravKhanna • #BiggBoss19 • #BB19pic.twitter.com/DCJLAqSkEd — 𝐀𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐯 ⚡ (@EgoisticArnav) December 1, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 was moving toward its conclusion in the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. Interested viewers could watch the episodes on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bigg Boss!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Confirms A Surprise Collaboration With A Top Contestant

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News