Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Termed Jasmin Bhasin’s ‘Bodyguard’ By Trolls, Khatron Ke Khiladi Contestant Gives It Back!

Bigg Boss 14 is sky-rocketing as far as the buzz is concerned. Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan as well as Gauahar Khan are a massive contributor of the TRPs. But another thing that’s helping the show is the on-going controversies in the outside world. Now, Aly Goni has been slammed by trolls for supporting BFF Jasmin Bhasin.

For the unversed, Ali and Jasmin are best friends. Although, the duo has denied reports multiple times, gossip mill has it that they’re dating. They were even a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and the Made In India edition together. This may be the first time that they aren’t doing a reality show together, but Goni has her back in the outside world.

Time and again, Ali Gony tweets in support of Jasmin Bhasin. He even slammed Nikki Tamboli recently after she was at loggerheads with the Naagin 4 actress. Amidst it all, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was being trolled mercilessly as well.

There was a certain section of Twitterati who ended up calling Ali Gony – Jasmin Bhasin’s bodyguard. But he wouldn’t hold back either. Ali took to his Twitter and wrote, “Log bolte hai mein zyada support kar raha hu, bodyguard , and bla bla … toh suno bacho isse dosti bolo ya pyaar bolo jo bhi! mein aise hi dosti nibhata hu jab nibhane ka time aata hai.. hum jaan bhi dete hai dosti ke liye kya kare hum toh aise hi hai bhaisaab dhanyawad”

(People say I’m supporting too much, or that I am a bodyguard and bla bla. So, listen kids, you may call it friendship, love or whatever you want. That is how I maintain and uphold my friendships when required. I can sacrifice my life for friendship and that’s how I am. What can I do? Thank you.)

Check out Ali Gony’s tweet below:

Log bolte hai mein zyada support kar raha hu, bodyguard , and bla bla … toh suno bacho isse dosti bolo ya pyaar bolo jo bhi! mein aise hi dosti nibhata hu jab nibhane ka time aata hai.. hum jaan bhi dete hai dosti ke liye 💪🏼 kya kare hum toh aise hi hai bhaisaab 🙏🏼 dhanyawad — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 17, 2020 Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi shared how she was sure Ali would support her from outside in Bigg Boss 14. “He will definitely be missed. But I’m sure he will be supporting me from outside,” shared the Naagin 4 beauty.

What do you have to say about Ali Gony’s recent tweet? Share with us in the comment section below.

