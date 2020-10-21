The Bigg Boss 14 house as expected has been a controversy pad from the word go. Most recently it was Rubina Dilaik who made it to the headlines for not being happy with Salman Khan after he passed a comment about her referring to husband Abhinav Shukla. Supporting her in the same id the alumni of the show Karanvir Bohra and below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

If you have not followed the episode, Salman while talking to Rubina, referred to Abhinav Shukla as her personal ‘Samaan’. The comments did not go well with Dilaik, who had an emotional outburst. She felt that comment was disrespectful. She also said that Khan does not know the couple personally to pass such remarks about them.

Advertisement

It turned out Rubina Dilaik did get a lot of support from the netizens. While many felt that Salman Khan’s dig was inappropriate, there were a few who felt that it was just leg-pulling. A user even reminded everyone of the times when Karanvir Bohra was in the house, and Salman used to pass similar remarks.

The debate reached Karanvir Bohra who decided to react to it and support Rubina Dilaik. In a series of tweets he wrote, “With all due respect to Salman bhai’s stature as an actor/host (#BiggBoss2020) I’d like to say that, however silly a mistake you make, you don’t like to be laughed at or made a mockery out of in public… I love, like I really love, Salim Khan saab, Salma Aunty and Helen Aunty…we have known them for years.”

She felt, what any wife would feel for their husband, if @RubiDilaik ‘s sentiments are hurt, it’s valid.. I’m not watching the show at all but I like Salman Bhai as the host of the show. It’s only sometimes I find his humour a little condescending.#BiggBoss14 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) October 21, 2020

Karanvir Bohra added, “I have the highest respect for them, which is why I took everything sportingly in the show (#BiggBoss). It’s in my culture not to speak back to elders, I’ve been raised that way… but my wife wasn’t wrong when she wrote the open letter.”

Karanvir also clears his stand in the conversation and stood behind Rubina Dilaik. Backing her he wrote, “She felt, what any wife would feel for their husband, if @RubiDilaik ‘s sentiments are hurt, it’s valid.. I’m not watching the show at all but I like Salman Bhai as the host of the show. It’s only sometimes I find his humour a little condescending. #BiggBoss14.”

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2 EXCLUSIVE! Rajesh Tailang’s HILARIOUS Reaction On Having Guddu As A Real-Life Son: “Are Nahi Chahiye Bhaiya”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube