Hungama 2: Paresh Rawal & Shilpa Shetty Head To Manali To Start Shooting Of The Film

On Sunday, the actors of Hungama 2 travelled to Manali to resume shooting for the film.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is making her comeback on the silver screen after a while with “Hungama 2“, took to Instagram and shared an update about the commencement of the shoot in the hills.

She even posted a picture of the team posing outside a private plane. The image features Shilpa posing along with her co-stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. All of them are seen wearing masks.

“And we’re offffff… Time for some Hungama. #hungama2 #confusionunlimited #shootmode #safetyfirst #poweron #backtowork #workdiaries #takeoff,” Shilpa captioned the post.

The film is the second instalment of Priyadarshan’s “Hungama”, which released in 2003.

Meezan also posted the same picture on his Instagram handle.

“We out!!#HUNGAMA2 #manalicalling,” he wrote.

Last month, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has been appointed the new chairman of National School of Drama (NSD). The prestigious institute announced the news on Thursday on its verified Twitter account.

“We are glad to inform Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india. NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights,” read the tweet.

Paresh Rawal, also a politician affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, started his acting career in the eighties. Widely respected for his versatility, he has impressed with numerous award-winning arthouse performances as well as roles as the villain and the comedian in mainstream Bollywood films.

Rawal was honoured with a Padma Shri in 2014, and he won the National Film Award in 1994 as Best Supporting Actor for “Woh Chokri” and “Sir”.

Among his many popular roles are “Naam” (1986), “Shiva” (1990), “Tamanna” (1996), “Aitraaz” (2004), “Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!” (2008), “OMG: Oh My God!” (2012), and “Table No. 21” (2013).

Paresh Rawal is particularly loved for his comic roles in commercial entertainers including “Andaz Apna Apna” (1994), “Chachi 420” (1997), “Hera Pheri” (2000), “Aankhen” (2002), “Awara Paagal Deewana” (2002), “Hungama” (2003), “Hulchul” (2004), “Garam Masala” (2005), “Phir Hera Pheri” (2006), “Bhagam Bhag” (2006), “Malamaal Weekly” (2006), “Welcome” (2007), and “Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?” (2010).

