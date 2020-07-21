Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal & Suniel Shetty's Hera Pheri Was Titled THIS Initially

Whenever we see Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal together, the one name that strikes our mind is Hera Pheri. The trio has been so brilliant with their parts, that whenever they appear even for a non-filmy meet, fans get super excited. Such was the magic that the trio had created on screens!

Hera Pheri witnessed the second instalment in the form of Phir Hera Pheri but it’s the first one, which has attained a cult following over the years. Be it characters like Raju, Shyam, Baburao, Khadak Singh or dialogues like “Utha le re baba”, everything about this Priyadarshan directorial is simply classic.

In today’s piece, we’ll be revealing one such ‘classic’ fact of the film and we are sure that you’ll be stunned. And the fact is related to the film’s title. Initially, the film wasn’t titled as Hera Pheri but the project was named as Raftaar. Yes, you read that right! Also, the film was supposed to be an action-comedy.

Adding to the more surprise, let us reveal that initially, Sanjay Dutt was to play an important part in the project. But later, he was replaced by Suniel Shetty.

Did this lesser-known fact surprise you?

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri is an official remake of 1989’s Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking. The film released in 2000 and collected 12.50 crores at the box office. It was a decent success back then.

Interestingly, The Indian Express once conducted a poll for Best Comedy Film Of All Time and Hera Pheri emerged victorious.

