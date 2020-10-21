A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut revealed that an FIR is filed against her by the Shivsena government in Maharashtra. The Panga actress took to her Twitter and had shared, “Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile, another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon.”

Advertisement

But it looks like the trouble won’t end for her anytime soon. The latest reports state that Mumbai Police have summoned Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel. Read on to know what happened.

Advertisement

As reported by NBT Hindi News, Mumbai Police have asked Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel to appear at the Bandra Police Station on October 26 and 27. As reported by Times Now, following the orders of Bandra magistrate court, the police have registered the case.

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel have been summoned due to communal comments on social media. The police have charged them with the Section of Sedition. In the FIR, IPC Sections 153-A, 295 A, 124, 34 are mentioned.

So far, the actress and her sister have not shared any reaction. The Panga actress is currently in her hometown for her cousin Karan’s wedding. The actress shared pretty pictures in a pastel lehenga on her Twitter page.

Kangana Ranaut also shared a lovely note on Kanyadan. She wrote, “करण और अंजली को आशीर्वाद दें, आज हमारे घर बेटी आयी है मगर जब मैं अंजली के माता पिता के बारे में सोचती हूँ तो दिल भारी हो जाता है, आज उनका घर सूना होगा, उन्होंने अपने दिल का एक हिस्सा काट कर हमें दे दिया, आज उनकी बेटी का कमरा ख़ाली हो गया होगा, कन्यादान से बढ़कर कोई दान नहीं (Please bless Karan and Anjali, Today, a daughter has come into our house. But when I think about Anjali’s parents, I am overwhelmed with emotion. Today, their house may feel empty. They have given away a piece of their heart to us. Today, their daughter’s room will feel empty. Nothing is bigger than Kanyadaan.)”

Stay tuned to Koimoi to know more updates on the case.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut In Pastel Lehenga Is A Sight To Behold As She Welcomes Cousin’s Wife Home

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube