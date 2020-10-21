It seems actress Kangana Ranaut is occupied with two weddings at her house. These include one of her own brother Aksht and the other of her cousin, Karan. The Queen actress took to social media and shared inside video of the wedding ceremony.

The Thalaivi actress once again dolled up to attend her cousin brother Karan’s wedding and shared photos of her look of the day on social media. Welcoming the new bride to their home with love, she also penned a heartwarming note about ‘Kanyadaan’.

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself wherein she was seen wearing a pastel green lehenga with a pearl necklace on Twitter. As always she looked gorgeous with her hair perfectly styled and makeup on point. She looked every bit a diva as she dolled up for her cousin’s wedding.

The Manikarnika actress shared a video performing a ceremony with the new bride and groom. She looked happy as she joined the wedding function. She wrote on Twitter, “करण और अंजली को आशीर्वाद दें, आज हमारे घर बेटी आयी है मगर जब मैं अंजली के माता पिता के बारे में सोचती हूँ तो दिल भारी हो जाता है, आज उनका घर सूना होगा, उन्होंने अपने दिल का एक हिस्सा काट कर हमें दे दिया, आज उनकी बेटी का कमरा ख़ाली हो गया होगा, कन्यादान से बढ़कर कोई दान नहीं (Please bless Karan and Anjali, Today, a daughter has come into our house. But when I think about Anjali’s parents, I am overwhelmed with emotion. Today, their house may feel empty. They have given away a piece of their heart to us. Today, their daughter’s room will feel empty. Nothing is bigger than Kanyadaan.)”

Take a look at the video here:

करण और अंजली को आशीर्वाद दें, आज हमारे घर बेटी आयी है मगर जब मैं अंजली के माता पिता के बारे में सोचती हूँ तो दिल भारी हो जाता है, आज उनका घर सूना होगा, उन्होंने अपने दिल का एक हिस्सा काट कर हमें दे दिया, आज उनकी बेटी का कमरा ख़ाली हो गया होगा, कन्यादान से बढ़कर कोई दान नहीं ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rcPkq75NRP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 21, 2020

Soon wishes from her fans started to pour in. One user wished Kangana Ranaut on the happy occasion and wrote, “Congratulations to beautiful Ranaut family Like always You’re looking beautiful @KanganaTeam Your Prettty Smile Makes Me Happy.” Another user wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to the beautiful family and best wishes to newly wed couple..May you celebrate many many years of togetherness.”

Kangana on Tuesday also shared a video from Karan’s Haldi ceremony and wrote, “After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today.”

