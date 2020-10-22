Bigg Boss 14: Is Jaan Kumar Sanu The Real MASTERMIND, Nishant Singh Malkani To Betray Nikki Tamboli & Rahul Vaidya For Captaincy?

The actual game of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house is beginning after the exit of the Toofani seniors. It is a known fact that you cannot trust anyone in the BB house. Many equations form and many break in the coarse of 3-4 months. This season we can see a team of Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkani and Rahul Vaidya forming in the house.

It has not even been a week since the seniors left and the equations have started to change already! This so-called team of 4 is already on the verge of breaking? Well, Continue reading further to know what is in store for you in tonight’s episode.

Bigg Boss has announced the first captaincy task for the Bigg Boss 14 house. Did you think that one captaincy task can shake the bonds formed between Nishant Singh Malkani, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu? Well, this is absolutely what is going to happen tonight.

Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkani are going to go against their friends and teammates Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya. It will so happen that Jaan will advise Nishant to play smart and wise, as he indirectly points out at double-crossing Nikki and Rahul for their good. Jaan suggests Nishant to play with Nikki and Rahul during the task, but turn the tables during the final round, as they will be the deciding factor for captaincy.

Now people who are following Bigg Boss 14 since the beginning would have never imagined something like this coming from Jaan Kumar Sanu. It looks like he is turning out to be the mastermind of this season. He is also heard saying, ‘Nikki apne se do kadam aage hai.’ Well, it seems like Jaan certainly is playing the game now, and this sudden turn-around is going to bring some unforeseen changes in the BB 14 house. Check out the promo below:

What do you think about Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishank Singh Malkani’s plan? Do you think that they will be able to win over Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

