Tollywood Actor Rajasekhar Escapes With Minor Injuries In Car Accident

Early today at 2 am Tollywood actor Rajasekhar met with a car accident at Hyderabad. The actor was however very fortunate as he escaped the mishap with minor injuries.

The accident took place when the actor was on his way back home from the famous Ramoji Film City when the unfortunate incident took place.

As per a report from tollywood.net, the actor was on his way home from Ramoji Film City via Outer Ring Road in his vehicle, a black Benz, when all of a sudden it hit into a road divider and turned turtle. The commuters and pedestrians on the road rushed to his vehicle and broke open its window and pulled him and his driver out. Following which they took the actor and the driver to a nearby hospital where his family members were informed about the accident. Rajashekar is undergoing treatment and his condition is quite stable medically.

Rajasekhar in the interview said, “I was driving the car myself. Near Appa Junction, my car rammed in. Some people who were traveling on the same road came to me and brought out me from the car. After coming out of the car, I called the police and my wife Jeevitha. No injuries happened to me. My wife came and picked me. Now I am safe.”

On the professional front, the Rajasekhar is known for his act in films like Shrutilayalu, Aahuti, Ankusham, Magaadu and Sivayaa among others. The actor was last seen on the big screen as a cop in action thriller Kalki which released in June this year.

