Akshay Kumar: “Sooryavanshi Has Everything A Little Over The Top”

Akshay Kumar’s love for the uniform is no secret. The actor’s most memorable performances like Khakee, Rustom and Holiday have seen Akshay take the uniform route. And now, Akshay who begins shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, cannot contain his excitement to be returning to his genre of expertise.

Speaking about doing another actioner, Akshay has been quoted by TOI saying, “It was amazing. I went back into a uniform after many years. In the past, I have played characters that don extremely respectable uniforms. Sooryavanshi is in a space of its own. It’s a film that has everything a little over the top. It’s that world that Rohit Shetty creates. His films are larger-than-life in that sense and it’s a lot of fun to watch them. Like all of Rohit’s films, this, too, is high on action, ekdum Rohit Shetty style. It’s been a lot of fun working on this one. I mean I returned to hardcore action after a long spell. I hope the audience enjoys the film. I’m very happy doing commercial, action entertainers. I’m doing one after a very long time.”

While Khiladi Kumar’s fans can’t keep calm as the film nears its release date, Sooryavanshi has also been creating a lot of buzz because it will mark the collaboration of Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar after a long hiatus.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi will feature Akshay Kumar as a top cop alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films, and is slated for a 2020 release.

