Kapil Sharma Asks Anees Bazmee If He Has Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar’s Inappropriate Videos!

Kapil Sharma invites celebrities for their movie promotions every week on The Kapil Sharma Show, and provides a dose of laughter to his massive audiences. This week gracing the couch will be the Pagalpanti cast including John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela along with director Anees Bazmee. A promo video is out and Kapil asking the director if he has Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn’s inappropriate videos is the highlight!

In the promo video, Kapil could be seen asking Anees Bazmee if there’s any truth to the rumours that suggest that he calls Akshay, Ajay and Salman; explains the movie script within 5-10 mins and gets it signed by them. He further goes on to ask, “toh sachi me itni jaldi convince ho jaate hai kya aapke paas unki koi videos hai” (Do they really get convinced so soon or do you have any videos of them).

To this, the entire cast bursts into laughter. Furthermore, Kapil asked Anil to whether he shows Anil Kapoor’s footage to the censor board to get his movies passed!

Check out the hilarious video below:

The team could also be seen having a lot of fun with them trying their hands on helium balloons. Towards the end of the video, host Archana Puran Singh could also be seen recreating Navjot Singh Sidhu’s iconic ‘Thoko Taali’.

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper Pagalpanti is slated to hit theatres on November 22.

Urvashi Rautela and John Abraham will be seen shaking a leg to a recreated version of Sridevi’s iconic number Tera bimaar mera dil in the movie.

The original song featured in the 1989 hit, Chalbaaz, and was filmed on Sridevi and Sunny Deol.

