Dabangg 3 Song Habibi Ke Nain: Salman Khan Gives Us An Endearing Track In Shreya Ghoshal & Jubin Nautiyal’s Mellifluous Voices

The makers of Dabangg 3 have been releasing audios of the songs everyday, and each song has managed to strike a chord with the listeners, and many are chartbusters already. Now, the makers have released the audio of 6th song from the film, titled Habibi Ke Nain, a Romantic Qawaali style song, which has vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Jubin Nautiyal.

A song straight from Chulbul Pandey’s heart for the love of his life, this song again interestingly has a ‘Nain’ connection, in keeping with other romantic numbers from the franchise like ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’, ‘Naina Bade Dagabaaz Re’ and ‘Naina Lade’. Habibi Ke Nain has been composed by Sajid- Wajid and penned by Irfan Kamal. Music will be released across platforms by music partner T-Series.

Till now all the songs from the film have received a great response, and have received almost 26 M views already. Jukebox of the Dabangg 3 album will also be out today.

The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

Did you like the latest song 'Habibi Ke Nain'? How excited are you to see the video versios of all the songs that are out so far?

