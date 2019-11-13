Sooryavanshi: Karan Johar Reacts Hilariously On Being A ‘Mediator’ In Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty’s FAKE Fight

Sooryavanshi actor-director duo Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty were all over the social media with their hilarious video which they put up as a reply to their fallout rumour. While the video is going viral and producer of the film Karan Johar has reacted to it clearing the ‘mediator’ tag that the rumours gave him.

Yesterday morning a piece of news that there was a fall out between Akshay and Rohit due to creative differences made its way to the internet. However, it turns out that everything is good between the two and there were no cold vibes. The video featured Katrina Kaif, Rohit and Akshay.

While the actress flashed the fall out headline on a phone, the two enter the screen and indulge in a funny hand to hand fight. The two can be seen shouting that they have to fight since the headlines are saying it and you cannot stop laughing.

Reacting to the video today was none other than Karan Johar, who was also roped in the rumour which said that he was turning into a mediator to end the fight between the two. On the same lines, Kran wrote, “this is something even I can’t mediate!!!! @akshaykumar #RohitShetty #KatrinaKaif”

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with two Singhams featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. Recently the trio Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay even shot for the climax of the film.

Starring Katrina opposite Akshay, the film is set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2020, and has turned out to be one of the most anticipated films of the year.

